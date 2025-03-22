Technology News
IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Match on Mobile and Smart TV

Here’s how to watch IPL 2025 matches online, even if you don't have a JioHotstar subscription.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 March 2025 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: IPLT20

Everything you need to know about the IPL 2025 live streaming and more.

Highlights
  • IPL 2025 can be live-streamed on JioHotstar
  • The 2025 season will offer 74 matches in total
  • The TATA IPL 2025 matches will be played across 13 cities in India
The 18th edition of the most popular cricket tournament is finally here! Yes, we are talking about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The season, spanning from March 22 to May 25, 2025, promises breathtaking matches as we have 10 teams vying to be this year's champions. The 18th edition of the tournament will include two groups, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Group A. Group B includes Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). So, if you are wondering where you can watch all the cricketing action online for free, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss IPL 2025 live streaming details, how to watch it for free in India, the full schedule, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

IPL 2025: Opening Match Details

Here's the detail of the opening match of the ICC Champion Trophy 2025:

Match Date Time Venue
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru March 22, 2025 7:30 PM IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Umran Malik

RCB Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee

How to Watch IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Live Stream on Mobile and Smart TV in India?

Jiostar is the official streaming partner for the IPL 2025. This simply means that users can watch all IPL matches on the JioHotstar application or website. Interestingly, the company has confirmed that users can watch the matches in nine different languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The live streaming on JioHotstar will be complemented by four multi-cam feeds.

However, it is important to note that the company does not offer free live streaming of the matches. This is why one needs to buy a subscription in order to watch the IPL 2025 livestream. These are as follows:

  • JioHotstar Mobile: The plan comes with a price tag of Rs. 149 for three months or Rs. 499 for one year. Users will get 720p video quality streaming, though you can watch it on one mobile device at a time.
  • JioHotstar Super: The membership costs Rs. 299 for three months or Rs. 899 per year. Users will get a Full HD 1080p quality streaming experience. One can watch the content on both mobile and other platforms on two devices at a time.
  • JioHotstar Premium: Lastly, the Premium subscription plan comes with a price tag of Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 499 for three months, or Rs. 1,499 for one year. The plan offers 4K 2160p video quality. Moreover, one can watch the content on four devices at a time.

How to Watch KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free?

Although JioHotstar does not currently offer free live streaming on its platform, there are prepaid plans from different operators that offer complimentary subscriptions to the OTT platform. Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer a range of prepaid plans with up to 90 days of access to the JioHotstar Mobile plan. You can recharge these plans and watch all the IPL matches at no additional cost, without paying for a JioHotstar subscription. Check out the plans here:

Reliance Jio

  • Rs 949: The plan offers 84 days of validity, offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data for eligible customers, 100 SMS/day, and JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 84 days.
  • Rs 100: You get 90 days of validity and 5GB of data, along with a JioHotstar subscription (Mobile/TV) for 90 days.
  • Rs 195: The data voucher offers 90 days of validity and provides 15GB of data along with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 90 days.

Airtel

  • Rs 100: The plan comes with 30 days of validity, offers 5GB data, and 30 days of JioHotstar subscription.
  • Rs 195: You get 15GB of data, 90 days validity, and three months of JioHotstar subscription.
  • Rs 301: This recharge voucher offers 28 days of validity, 1GB/day data, JioHotstar subscription for three months.
  • Rs 398: Airtel offers 28 days of validity, 2GB/day data, unlimited 5G data, JioHotstar subscription for 28 days, with this plan.
  • Rs 549: The prepaid plan offers 28 days of validity, 2.5GB data per day, unlimited 5G data, and three months of JioHotstar subscription.
  • Rs 1,029: The operator offer 84 days validity, 2GB data per day, unlimited 5G data, and three months of JioHotstar subscription.
  • Rs 3,999: The prepaid plan offers 365 days of validity, 2.5GB data per day, unlimited 5G data, and one year of JioHotstar subscription.

Vodafone Idea

  • Rs 101: The data recharge plan offers 30 days of validity, 5GB data, and three months of JioHotstar subscription.
  • Rs 151: This voucher provides 4GB of data, 30 days of validity, and three months of JioHotstar subscription.
  • Rs 239: You get 28 days of validity, 2GB data, and 1 month of JioHotstar subscription.
  • Rs 169: Vi's data voucher offers 30 days of validity, 8GB data, and three months of JioHotstar subscription.
  • Rs 469: This plan gets you 28 days of validity, 2.5GB/day data, JioHotstar subscription for three months.
  • Rs 994: You get 84 days of validity, 2GB/day data, JioHotstar subscription for three months.
  • Rs 3,699: The prepaid plan offers 365 days of validity, 2GB data per day, and one year of JioHotstar subscription.

Where to Watch IPL 2025 Live Telecast on TV?

In India, users can watch all IPL 2025 matches on Star Sports Network. The platform has already confirmed that the live broadcast of the matches will take place in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. Check out the list of channels that will showcase all the IPL 2025 matches along with their channel number for different DTH operators:

Channel Name TATA Play Airtel Digital TV Dish TV Videocon D2H Sun Direct
Star Sports First 497 303 2349 431 504
Star Sports 1 455 277 603 401 500
Star Sports 1 HD 454 278 602 923 982
Star Sports 2 457 279 605 403 501
Star Sports 2 HD 456 280 604 924 986
Star Sports 3 458 306 649 436 510
Star Sports 1 Hindi 460 281 607 407 517
Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 459 282 606 925 991
Star Sports 1 Kannada 1645 974 689 516
Star Sports 1 Telugu 1446 928 750 515
Star Sports 1 Telugu HD 1445
Star Sports 1 Tamil 1551 803 521 513
Star Sports 1 Tamil HD 1550 995
Star Sports Select 1 464 283 646 429 508
Star Sports Select 1 HD 463 300 645 929 987
Star Sports Select 2 466 284 648 430 511
Star Sports Select 2 HD 465 301 647 930 988

IPL 2025: List of Stadium and Venue

The venues for the IPL 2025 2025 are as follows:

  1. Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  2. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  3. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  4. ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  5. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  6. Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  7. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  8. Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  9. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  10. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
  11. Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  12. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  13. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

IPL 2025 Full Schedule

Match No. Date Team Matches Time Venue
1 March 22nd KKR vs RCB 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2 March 23rd SRH vs RR 3:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
3 March 23rd CSK vs MI 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
4 March 24th DC vs LSG 7:30 PM ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
5 March 25th GT vs PBKS 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
6 March 26th RR vs KKR 7:30 PM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
7 March 27th SRH vs LSG 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
8 March 28th CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
9 March 29th GT vs MI 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
10 March 30th DC vs SRH 3:30 PM ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
11 March 30th RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
12 March 31st MI vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
13 April 1st LSG vs PBKS 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14 April 2nd RCB vs GT 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
15 April 3rd KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
16 April 4th LSG vs MI 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17 April 5th CSK vs DC 3:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
18 April 5th PBKS vs RR 7:30 PM Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
19 April 6th KKR vs LSG 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
20 April 6th SRH vs GT 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
21 April 7th MI vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
22 April 8th PBKS vs CSK 7:30 PM Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
23 April 9th GT vs RR 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
24 April 10th RCB vs DC 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
25 April 11th CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
26 April 12th LSG vs GT 3:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
27 April 12th SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
28 April 13th RR vs RCB 3:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
29 April 13th DC vs MI 7:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
30 April 14th LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
31 April 15th PBKS vs KKR 7:30 PM Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
32 April 16th DC vs RR 7:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
33 April 17th MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
34 April 18th RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
35 April 19th GT vs DC 3:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
36 April 19th RR vs LSG 7:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
37 April 20th PBKS vs RCB 3:30 PM Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
38 April 20th MI vs CSK 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
39 April 21st KKR vs GT 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
40 April 22nd LSG vs DC 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
41 April 23rd SRH vs MI 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
42 April 24th RCB vs RR 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
43 April 25th CSK vs SRH 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
44 April 26th KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
45 April 27th MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
46 April 27th DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
47 April 28th RR vs GT 7:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
48 April 29th DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
49 April 30th CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
50 May 1st RR vs MI 7:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
51 May 2nd GT vs SRH 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
52 May 3rd RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
53 May 4th KKR vs RR 3:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
54 May 4th PBKS vs LSG 7:30 PM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
55 May 5th SRH vs DC 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
56 May 6th MI vs GT 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
57 May 7th KKR vs CSK 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
58 May 8th PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
59 May 9th LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
60 May 10th SRH vs KKR 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
61 May 11th PBKS vs MI 3:30 PM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
62 May 11th DC vs GT 7:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
63 May 12th CSK vs RR 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
64 May 13th RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
65 May 14th GT vs LSG 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
66 May 15th MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
67 May 16th RR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
68 May 17th RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
69 May 18th GT vs CSK 3:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
70 May 18th LSG vs SRH 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
71 May 20th Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
72 May 21st Eliminator 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
73 May 23rd Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
74 May 25th Final 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What time will IPL 2025 matches begin?

IPL 2025 matches during the week will start at 7.30 pm IST. On the weekend, the matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM IST, respectively.

How can I watch IPL 2025 matches online in India?

You can watch all the matches on the JioHotstar application or website.

Which teams are competing in the IPL 2025?

There are 10 IPL teams competing for the title. The list is as follows:

  1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
  2. Mumbai Indians (MI)
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
  4. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
  5. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
  6. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
  7. Delhi Capitals (DC)
  8. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
  9. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
  10. Gujarat Titans (GT)
