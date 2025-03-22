Photo Credit: IPLT20
The 18th edition of the most popular cricket tournament is finally here! Yes, we are talking about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The season, spanning from March 22 to May 25, 2025, promises breathtaking matches as we have 10 teams vying to be this year's champions. The 18th edition of the tournament will include two groups, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Group A. Group B includes Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). So, if you are wondering where you can watch all the cricketing action online for free, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss IPL 2025 live streaming details, how to watch it for free in India, the full schedule, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Here's the detail of the opening match of the ICC Champion Trophy 2025:
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|March 22, 2025
|7:30 PM IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
KKR Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Umran Malik
RCB Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee
Jiostar is the official streaming partner for the IPL 2025. This simply means that users can watch all IPL matches on the JioHotstar application or website. Interestingly, the company has confirmed that users can watch the matches in nine different languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The live streaming on JioHotstar will be complemented by four multi-cam feeds.
However, it is important to note that the company does not offer free live streaming of the matches. This is why one needs to buy a subscription in order to watch the IPL 2025 livestream. These are as follows:
Although JioHotstar does not currently offer free live streaming on its platform, there are prepaid plans from different operators that offer complimentary subscriptions to the OTT platform. Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer a range of prepaid plans with up to 90 days of access to the JioHotstar Mobile plan. You can recharge these plans and watch all the IPL matches at no additional cost, without paying for a JioHotstar subscription. Check out the plans here:
In India, users can watch all IPL 2025 matches on Star Sports Network. The platform has already confirmed that the live broadcast of the matches will take place in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. Check out the list of channels that will showcase all the IPL 2025 matches along with their channel number for different DTH operators:
|Channel Name
|TATA Play
|Airtel Digital TV
|Dish TV
|Videocon D2H
|Sun Direct
|Star Sports First
|497
|303
|2349
|431
|504
|Star Sports 1
|455
|277
|603
|401
|500
|Star Sports 1 HD
|454
|278
|602
|923
|982
|Star Sports 2
|457
|279
|605
|403
|501
|Star Sports 2 HD
|456
|280
|604
|924
|986
|Star Sports 3
|458
|306
|649
|436
|510
|Star Sports 1 Hindi
|460
|281
|607
|407
|517
|Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
|459
|282
|606
|925
|991
|Star Sports 1 Kannada
|1645
|974
|–
|689
|516
|Star Sports 1 Telugu
|1446
|928
|–
|750
|515
|Star Sports 1 Telugu HD
|1445
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Star Sports 1 Tamil
|1551
|803
|–
|521
|513
|Star Sports 1 Tamil HD
|1550
|–
|–
|–
|995
|Star Sports Select 1
|464
|283
|646
|429
|508
|Star Sports Select 1 HD
|463
|300
|645
|929
|987
|Star Sports Select 2
|466
|284
|648
|430
|511
|Star Sports Select 2 HD
|465
|301
|647
|930
|988
The venues for the IPL 2025 2025 are as follows:
|Match No.
|Date
|Team Matches
|Time
|Venue
|1
|March 22nd
|KKR vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2
|March 23rd
|SRH vs RR
|3:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|3
|March 23rd
|CSK vs MI
|7:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|4
|March 24th
|DC vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|5
|March 25th
|GT vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|6
|March 26th
|RR vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|7
|March 27th
|SRH vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|8
|March 28th
|CSK vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|9
|March 29th
|GT vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|10
|March 30th
|DC vs SRH
|3:30 PM
|ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|11
|March 30th
|RR vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|12
|March 31st
|MI vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|13
|April 1st
|LSG vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|14
|April 2nd
|RCB vs GT
|7:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|15
|April 3rd
|KKR vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|16
|April 4th
|LSG vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|17
|April 5th
|CSK vs DC
|3:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|18
|April 5th
|PBKS vs RR
|7:30 PM
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
|19
|April 6th
|KKR vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|20
|April 6th
|SRH vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|21
|April 7th
|MI vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|22
|April 8th
|PBKS vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
|23
|April 9th
|GT vs RR
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|24
|April 10th
|RCB vs DC
|7:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|25
|April 11th
|CSK vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|26
|April 12th
|LSG vs GT
|3:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|27
|April 12th
|SRH vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|28
|April 13th
|RR vs RCB
|3:30 PM
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|29
|April 13th
|DC vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|30
|April 14th
|LSG vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|31
|April 15th
|PBKS vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
|32
|April 16th
|DC vs RR
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|33
|April 17th
|MI vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|34
|April 18th
|RCB vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|35
|April 19th
|GT vs DC
|3:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|36
|April 19th
|RR vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|37
|April 20th
|PBKS vs RCB
|3:30 PM
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
|38
|April 20th
|MI vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|39
|April 21st
|KKR vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|40
|April 22nd
|LSG vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|41
|April 23rd
|SRH vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|42
|April 24th
|RCB vs RR
|7:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|43
|April 25th
|CSK vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|44
|April 26th
|KKR vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|45
|April 27th
|MI vs LSG
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|46
|April 27th
|DC vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|47
|April 28th
|RR vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|48
|April 29th
|DC vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|49
|April 30th
|CSK vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|50
|May 1st
|RR vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|51
|May 2nd
|GT vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|52
|May 3rd
|RCB vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|53
|May 4th
|KKR vs RR
|3:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|54
|May 4th
|PBKS vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
|55
|May 5th
|SRH vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|56
|May 6th
|MI vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|57
|May 7th
|KKR vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|58
|May 8th
|PBKS vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
|59
|May 9th
|LSG vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|60
|May 10th
|SRH vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|61
|May 11th
|PBKS vs MI
|3:30 PM
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
|62
|May 11th
|DC vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|63
|May 12th
|CSK vs RR
|7:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|64
|May 13th
|RCB vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|65
|May 14th
|GT vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|66
|May 15th
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|67
|May 16th
|RR vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|68
|May 17th
|RCB vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|69
|May 18th
|GT vs CSK
|3:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|70
|May 18th
|LSG vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|71
|May 20th
|Qualifier 1
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|72
|May 21st
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|73
|May 23rd
|Qualifier 2
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|74
|May 25th
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
What time will IPL 2025 matches begin?
IPL 2025 matches during the week will start at 7.30 pm IST. On the weekend, the matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM IST, respectively.
How can I watch IPL 2025 matches online in India?
You can watch all the matches on the JioHotstar application or website.
Which teams are competing in the IPL 2025?
There are 10 IPL teams competing for the title. The list is as follows:
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement