Technology News
English Edition

How to Unlock the Butterflies Lens on Snapchat?

Enhance your Snapchat experience by unlocking the Butterflies Lens, adding a magical touch to your photos and videos.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2025 15:05 IST
How to Unlock the Butterflies Lens on Snapchat?

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Discover how to easily unlock Snapchat's Butterflies Lens

Highlights
  • Unlock Snapchat's Butterflies Lens in simple steps
  • Enhance your snaps with enchanting butterfly effects
  • Share whimsical butterfly-adorned snaps with friends
Advertisement

Snapchat's diverse range of lenses offers users innovative ways to enhance their photos and videos with augmented reality effects. Among these, the Butterflies Lens is particularly captivating, adding enchanting, fluttering butterflies to your snaps for a whimsical touch. To incorporate this lens into your Snapchat experience, you can search for "Paper Butterflies" in the Lens Explorer, scan the Snapcode associated with the lens, or access it through a friend's Snap.. With this guide, we will take you through these methods in detail.

What is Butterfly Lens on Snapchat?

Snapchat's Butterflies Lens adds a whimsical touch to your photos and videos by overlaying animated butterflies that flutter around your face, creating a magical effect. This lens has become a favourite among users seeking to enhance their snaps with a nature-inspired aesthetic. Unlocking the Butterflies Lens is simple and can be done through various methods, such as using the Lens Explorer, scanning a Snapcode, or accessing it via a friend's Snap. Once unlocked, you can easily apply the lens to your snaps, adding a delightful and enchanting element to your content.

Unlock Butterflies Lens via Snapchat Lens Store

One of the most straightforward ways to access the Butterflies Lens is through the Snapchat Lens Store. Here's how you can do it:

  1. Open Snapchat on your Android or iOS device.
  2. Tap on the smiley face icon next to the camera button to open the Lens Carousel.
  3. Tap on the magnifying glass icon to enter the Lens Explorer.
  4. In the search bar, type "Butterflies" or "Paper Butterflies."
  5. Tap on the lens to preview it. If you like it, tap the star icon to add it to your favourites for easy access in the future.

By following these steps, you can quickly find and use the Butterflies Lens directly from Snapchat's extensive library of lenses.

Unlock Butterflies Lens via Snapcode

Another efficient method to access the Butterflies Lens is by scanning its unique Snapcode. Here's how:

  1. Find the Snapcode associated with the Butterflies Lens. This can often be found online or shared by friends.
  2. Open the app and open Snapchat Camera
  3. Point your camera at the Snapcode and press and hold on the screen to scan it.
  4. Once the Snapcode is recognised, a prompt will appear.
  5. Tap on "Unlock for 48 hours" to add the Butterflies Lens to your collection.

This method allows for quick access to the lens without the need to search manually.

Unlock Butterflies Lens via Snapcode from Others' Snaps

If you come across a friend's Snap or Story featuring the Butterflies Lens, you can unlock it directly from their content:

  1. When watching a Snap or Story that uses the Butterflies Lens, look for the lens icon or name displayed on the screen.
  2. Tap on the Lens Icon or Name
  3. This action will prompt an option to try or unlock the lens.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to add the Butterflies Lens to your collection.

This social method leverages Snapchat's community features, allowing users to discover and share lenses organically.

FAQs

What is the Butterfly filter on Snapchat called?

The Butterfly filter is commonly referred to as the "Butterflies Lens" or "Paper Butterflies" on Snapchat. It overlays animated butterflies onto your snaps, creating a whimsical effect.

How do you change the lens on Snapchat?

To change lenses on Snapchat:

  1. Open the Camera Screen
  2. Tap on the smiley face icon next to the camera button.
  3. Swipe left or right to browse through the available lenses.
  4. Tap on a lens to apply it to your snap.

You can also use the Lens Explorer to search for specific lenses by tapping the magnifying glass icon.

Can I share the Butterflies Lens with friends?

Yes, you can share the Butterflies Lens with friends:

  1. Open the Butterflies Lens in your Snapchat app.
  2. Tap on the lens name or icon, then select the "Share" option.
  3. Select the friends you want to share the lens with and send it to them.

Your friends will receive a link or Snapcode to unlock the lens on their devices.

How to unlock Snapchat Lens?

To unlock a Snapchat lens:

  1. Use your Snapchat camera to scan the lens's Snapcode.
  2. Click on a shared lens link to open Snapchat and unlock the lens.
  3. Use the search function in the Lens Explorer to find and unlock new lenses.

These methods allow you to discover and use a variety of lenses to enhance your Snapchat experience.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapchat, Butterflies Lens, Social Media Features
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Choo Mantar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharan's Horror Comedy
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Get Smaller Than Usual 3,900mAh Battery

Related Stories

How to Unlock the Butterflies Lens on Snapchat?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's Why You Should Update Your iPhone to iOS 18.3.1 Right Away
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Pricing and AnTuTu Score Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Get a 3,900mAh Battery
  5. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  6. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Battery Life Teased
  8. Google's Official Pixel 9a Cases Leaked: Here's What They Look Like
  9. WazirX Completes Asset Rebalancing, Invites Creditors to File Disputes
  10. Sam Altman Says 'No Thank You' to Musk-Led Group's $97.4 Billion OpenAI Bid
#Latest Stories
  1. Study Uncovers Evidence of Cannibalism in Ancient Europe 18,000 Years Ago
  2. Subservience OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Megan Fox’s AI Thriller Online?
  3. Resident Evil 5 Gets ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X, Suggesting Re-Release on Current-Gen Consoles
  4. Realme P3 Pro Design Teased; to Be Available With a Glow in the Dark Rear Panel
  5. Love Under Construction OTT Release Date: When and Where to Malayalam Rom-Com Series Online?
  6. WazirX Says Asset Rebalancing Complete, Invites Creditors to Raise Disputes
  7. Choo Mantar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharan's Horror Comedy
  8. A Silent Escape OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Moon's Geological Activity: New Evidence Suggests Surface Changes Persist
  10. Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »