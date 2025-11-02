Technology News
Nishaanchi (2025) Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Nishaanchi (2025) is a crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Aishwarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2025 09:19 IST
Nishaanchi (2025) Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Nishaanchi (2025): a gripping crime thriller now on Prime Video

Highlights
  • Gripping crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap
  • Stars Aishwarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto
  • Now available for rent on Prime Video
Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and features Aishwarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in the lead roles sympathising with a fearsome drug dealer who enacts brutal vengeance on everyone who wronged her. The high-pressure narrative of fire and brimstone, ethical sins, and various human emotions and judgements provides the ultimate complement to the movie's brisk rhythm. This is a must-watch for fans of Anurag Kashyap's brutal realness in the coming-of-age and crime categories.

When and Where to Watch Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi is now on rent through Prime Video. The movie is available for streaming upon renting it, making it easier for all fans of thriller dramas to access it.

Trailer and Plot of Nishaanchi

The trailer gives a sneak peek of a thrill in the depressing and nerve-wracking world of Nishaanchi. Aishwarya Thackeray encounters a challenging combination of crime, deceit, and moral choices and must use all her professionalism and resources. At the same time, Vedika Pinto certainly complicates the situation, bringing more depth and intrigue to her role.

Cast and Crew of Nishaanchi

The movie involves Aishwarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto as they play leading roles. The cinema is directed and written by Anurag Kashyap. The strength and distinctiveness of the movie are upheld by the actors and the director. The director's signature shot style and suspense-making by staying on the edge make the film.

Reception of Nishaanchi

The movie's way of portrayal and performances are the subject of social media buzz, and the IMDb rating is 6.2/10.

 

Comments

Further reading: Nishaanchi, Prime Video, streaming, crime
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
