Technology News

Amazon Working on Standalone App for Sports Content: Report

Alphabet unit YouTube last week signed a multi-year deal to exclusively stream NFL's Sunday Ticket package of games in the United States.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 28 December 2022 23:21 IST
Amazon Working on Standalone App for Sports Content: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon already owns the rights to stream games including NFL's Thursday Night Football franchise

Highlights
  • Amazon's new app may compete with sports streaming leader Walt Disney Co
  • Sports remains one of the biggest attractions for live viewing
  • It was not clear when Amazon would roll out the sports app

Amazon.com is working on a standalone app for watching sports content, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

Sports remains one of the biggest attractions for live viewing as US audiences increasingly switch from pay TV subscriptions to streaming apps.

The move will likely complement Amazon's effort to double down on sports programming through its Prime Video service, a key channel to attract consumers to its shopping platform.

Amazon already owns the rights to stream games including National Football League's Thursday Night Football franchise and Premier League soccer matches in the UK, setting it up to better compete with sports streaming leader Walt Disney Co.

Last week, Alphabet unit YouTube also signed a multi-year deal to exclusively stream NFL's Sunday Ticket package of games in the United States.

It was not clear when Amazon would roll out the sports app and whether it would go through with the plan, according to the report.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has been reviewing unprofitable business units and has laid off some staff to cover rising costs and a demand downturn as inflation-wary consumers and businesses spend less.

In India, Amazon launched Prime Gaming for PC a few days back, giving users access to various free PC games every month. This is a subscription-based gaming service which can be availed along the Amazon Prime plan. In December 2022, Prime Gaming provides access to eight game titles.  

To avail the Prime Gaming service in India, users can head to the Prime Gaming website by signing in with their credentials, and click on the Activate Prime Gaming button from the top right corner of the screen.

 

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Video
Samsung is Testing One UI 5.1 Update; Could Arrive With Galaxy S23 Series: Report
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Amazon Working on Standalone App for Sports Content: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  5. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  7. Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e With 66W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  8. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  9. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  10. Moto G13 Render, Specifications Have Been Leaked: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Working on Standalone App for Sports Content: Report
  2. Samsung is Testing One UI 5.1 Update; Could Arrive With Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  3. Airtel 5G Plus Network Now Rolls Out in Jammu and Srinagar
  4. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  5. Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  6. Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details
  7. Paytm 2022 Recap Calls Delhi-NCR as India's Digital Payments Capital
  8. Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge
  9. Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Meet DoT to Discuss Call Drop Issues, Service Quality
  10. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Receives Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.