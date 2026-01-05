Technology News
CES 2026 Roundup: Everything Announced Before the Trade Show Begins on January 6

CES 2026 will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), US, and will conclude on January 9.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 19:19 IST
CES 2026 Roundup: Everything Announced Before the Trade Show Begins on January 6

Photo Credit: LG

CES 2026 Updates: LG is Confirmed to Unveil New Gram Series Laptops.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 will kick off on January 6 and the annual tech trade show will run through January 9. Tech giants and OEMs from across the world have already begun to showcase their upcoming devices and other technology-focused innovations. These include brands like Samsung and LG, which have unveiled new devices including TVs, laptops, computer monitors, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and connected home appliances.

Here is everything you need to know about the devices, rumoured and confirmed, which are set to be unveiled on January 5, a day ahead of CES 2026. Meanwhile, you can also check out the schedule for the CES 2026 press conferences here.

LG's New Smart TV Lineup

Ahead of the CES 2026 event, the South Korean tech giant has unveiled its new smart TV lineup, bringing its Wallpaper lineup back. Featuring models like the LG OLED Evo W6 and W7, the smart TV series boasts thin bezels and a slim form factor. The new devices feature a 9mm thin body and 100-inch displays, while also getting an enhanced wall mount to offer an immersive experience.

lg oled tv lg

LG's OLED Evo WX lineup also introduces a new “true wireless experience” for better cable management, as all inputs are placed on the Zero Connect Box. This can be placed up to 10m away from the smart TV. Powering the lineup is LG's proprietary Alpha 9 Gen 3 chipset, allowing displays to deliver “visually lossless” 4K resolution video and audio playback wirelessly.

Apart from the Wallpaper series, LG also unveiled the new Gallery TV, which competes with Samsung's Frame. The company has positioned the device to double as a wall decor in idle mode.

Users can also set up the TV to display digital art pieces and images. It gets a Gallery mode, which utilises the panels' anti-reflective feature and minimal bezel design to deliver an improved experience. It will be offered in 55 and 65-inch display sizes.

Samsung at CES 2026

Samsung has also announced various new products ahead of the CES 2026 trade show. First, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that it will be unveiling its new portable projector, dubbed Freestyle+. The updated model will boast the same design as its predecessor. It will also feature various AI picture optimisation tools for improved projection.

samsung micro rgb tv

Separately, the company hosted its First Look event as a precursor to the CES 2026, where it unveiled various new AI-powered home appliances, like its Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum.

Additionally, the event also saw the unveiling of Samsung's new 130-inch Micro RGB smart TVs. The tech giant claimed the new smart TV to be its largest Micro RGB display, which also offers reduced screen glare, next-generation HDR support, and full BT.2020 colour coverage.

New Laptops at CES 2026

Every year, new and refreshed laptops become the main attraction of the trade show. Many OEMs, including LG, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus. This year is expected to be no different. LG has already announced that it will be unveiling its refreshed LG Gram laptop series at CES 2026.

The company has teased its next-generation laptops to be lighter and more durable, owing to “updated” materials. It will also feature various on-device and cloud-based AI-powered tools.

dell xps 13 9350 dell

Recent reports highlight that Dell is also planning to revive the XPS branding by showcasing new laptops under the lineup at the CES 2026. However, this information is yet to be confirmed by the tech giant.

Additionally, Lenovo is also reportedly planning to showcase four Copilot+ PCs during this year's edition of CES. Said to launch as part of the thin and light category, the new laptops will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 platforms.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: CES 2026, LG, Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, Dell, CES
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Best Gaming Headphones Under Rs 10,000 in India: HyperX Cloud III, Razer Barracuda X, and More

