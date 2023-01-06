Technology News
Apple Books digital narration uses speech synthesis to convert Ebooks into high-quality audiobooks.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2023 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple says the Ebook to be converted into an audiobook must be available on Apple Books

Highlights
  • Apple Books digital narration is available for romance and fiction books
  • The feature has two digital voices: Madison and Jackson
  • Helena and Mitchell will be rolled out for non-fiction books

Apple Books, the company's application that allows users to read Ebooks on their devices, has announced support for an AI-enabled feature to turn titles into audiobooks. The “digital narration” feature will make the production of audiobooks more accessible by reducing costs for publishers and authors, according to Apple. The company will use AI-enabled voice synthesis to read books and convert them into audio. The feature is currently available for English romance and fiction books and will later be rolled out to non-fiction genres.

The Cupertino company shared details of the new digital narration technology on its support page, stating that will make “the creation of audiobooks more accessible to all,” by reducing the production “cost and complexity” for authors and publishers. The tech giant says that the feature is currently available for romance and fiction books and the company is currently accepting Ebook submissions in those genres.

The digital narration feature will be available in two digital voices, Madison and Jackson. These voices will cover the romance and fiction genres, including literary, historical, and women's fiction. Apple says the feature doesn't currently support mysteries and thrillers, science fiction, and fantasy.

The company says it will also bring two more voice assistants, Helena and Mitchell, for nonfiction books. Notably, the service is only available in English at present.

Users can also search for AI narration in the Books app and will get a list of romance novels with “Narrated by Apple Books.” It also displays the specific name of the artificial narrator used i.e, Madison or Jackson that reads, “This is an Apple Books audiobook narrated by a digital voice based on a human narrator.” Additionally, the listing also includes free and paid audiobooks and artificial voices.

Apple says it has partnered with Draft2Digital and Ingram CoreSource for the production and distribution of converted audiobooks. However, it stated that publishers and authors will retain audiobook rights, and can put out other versions of the audiobook if they want. The app store will apply wholesale price limits and distribution of these audiobooks will be done via Apple Books and to public or academic libraries, according to the company. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple Books, Audiobooks, Digital Narration, Apple
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
