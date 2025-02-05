Technology News
English Edition
Apple Rolls Out Invites App for iPhone as a Way of Creating and Sharing Custom Invitations

Invites is available as a free download from the App Store for all iPhone models running iOS 18 or later.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 09:36 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's Invites app gets integration with apps like Maps and Weather

Highlights
  • Apple's Invites app works even without an Apple account or device
  • Creating invitations remains exclusive to iCloud+ subscribers
  • Invites can be customised using Apple Intelligence features
Apple on Tuesday released its Invites app for iPhone as a new way of creating and sharing custom invitations with family and friends. While the ability to create them is restricted to users with iCloud+ subscriptions, anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple Account or Apple device. The Invites app allows them to share invitations, RSVP to shared events, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists.

Notably, it is a new offering which Apple did not advertise during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 where it showcased iOS 18 and all of its features. However, references for it were reported to be discovered in the latest version of iOS 18.3 beta's code. Now, it has been globally rolled out.

Apple Invites App

The Cupertino-based technology giant announced its new Invites app in a newsroom post. Apple describes it as a means of bringing “together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.” It is available as a free download from the App Store for all iPhone models running iOS 18 or later, and can also be accessed on the web by navigating to icloud.com/invites.

To create an event with Apple Invites, users can select an image from their library or wallpaper gallery. It also leverages the company's Apple Intelligence suite, whose Image Playground feature can be utilised to create custom images featuring concepts, descriptions, and people with text-based prompts. The company says invite's text can be tweaked using AI-powered Writing Tools.

The app allows hosts to easily manage their events. They can share invitations with a link, review RSVP's, and select the details they want included in the preview — all within Invites. Additionally, guests can view and respond to invitations with the new app, choose which of their details are shared with others, and report an event. Alternatively, they can view on the web which does not require an iCloud+ subscription or even an Apple device.

Apple's Invites app allows participants to contribute photos and videos to a dedicated Shared Album within each invite. Additionally, soundtracks curated for the event via Apple Music can be accessed by guests within the app. This builds upon the existing benefits of iCloud+ subscription, including expanded storage, Private Relay, Hide My Email, HomeKit Secure Video, and custom email domains.

Further reading: Invites app, Apple Invites app, Apple intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence, IPhone, Apple, iOS 18
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

