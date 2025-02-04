Technology News
English Edition

Apple Raises Concern Over First Porn App on iPhone Under EU Rules

AltStore said the new Hot Tub app was notarised by Apple.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 February 2025 12:35 IST
Apple Raises Concern Over First Porn App on iPhone Under EU Rules

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Laurenz Heymann

Apple says it is "deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore porn apps of this type

Highlights
  • Apple has kept porn apps away from iPhones as a 'moral responsibility'
  • The iPhone-maker is concerned that such apps will undermine user trust
  • Apple is required to allow alternative app stores in the EU
Advertisement

Apple on Monday criticised a pornography app newly available on iPhones in the European Union, saying the bloc's digital policy was undermining consumer confidence in Apple.

Since it first opened the App Store on iPhones in 2008, Apple has controlled what apps could be downloaded to the devices, with then-CEO Steve Jobs saying in 2010 that keeping porn off the iPhone was Apple's "moral responsibility" and one of the company's major motivations for acting as a gatekeeper.

In the EU, Apple's gatekeeper status changed with the 2022 adoption of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which required Apple to allow alternative app stores. One of those stores, called AltStore, has begun distributing an app called Hot Tub, which describes itself as "a private, secure, and elegant way to browse adult content."

In a statement, Apple said it is "deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore porn apps of this type create for EU users, especially kids. This app and others like it will undermine consumer trust and confidence in our ecosystem."

AltStore said it had received backing from Epic Games, the creator of the "Fortnite" video game that pursued an antitrust complaint against Apple. AltStore said it used that funding to pay fees that Apple charges to alternative app stores that are under investigation by the EU, according to media reports.

As part of its alternative app store process, Apple still requires apps to undergo a baseline review called "notarisation" that checks for cybersecurity threats such as known malware but does not involve approving the app's content.

AltStore said Hot Tub was notarised by Apple and in a post on X described that move as making the app "the world's 1st Apple-approved porn app," raising Apple's ire.

"Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store," Apple said in a statement. "The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed.”

AltStore said comments on X were in reference to Apple's notarisation decision, and Hot Tub steered press inquiries to AltStore.

In a post on X, Epic Games Chief Executive Tim Sweeney said his firm has supported laws such as the DMA because "when Apple are allowed to be the gatekeeper of competing apps and stores, they grossly misuse that power to disadvantage competition."

He added that Epic's own app store in the EU, which rolled out last year, is not carrying the Hot Tub app and has never hosted porn apps.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iphone, app store, eu
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Under-Display Camera (UDC) Similar to Galaxy Z Fold 6
Gemini Extensions Will Now Work on the Lock Screen of Android Devices

Related Stories

Apple Raises Concern Over First Porn App on iPhone Under EU Rules
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  2. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Analysis Reveals
  3. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  4. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  7. Marco OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design, Launch Date Allegedly Leaked
  9. Honor X9c India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. Microsoft Is Clubbing the AI Features in Paint Inside a New Copilot Menu
#Latest Stories
  1. Salesforce Said to Cut 1,000 Roles While Hiring Salespeople for AI
  2. Apple Vision Pro to Receive visionOS Update With PS VR2 Controller Support This Year: Gurman
  3. Alphabet Faces Scrutiny on AI Spending as Google Cloud Growth Slows
  4. Apple Now Offers Six Months of Apple Music for $2.99 in Its ‘Biggest’ Deal Yet
  5. Gemini Extensions Will Now Work on the Lock Screen of Android Devices
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Under-Display Camera (UDC) Similar to Galaxy Z Fold 6
  7. Apple Raises Concern Over First Porn App on iPhone Under EU Rules
  8. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Samsung Also on the List With 3 Models: Canalys
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Teased to Come With a Camera Button for Quick Snapshots
  10. Demon City OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Oni Goroshi Live-Action Adaptation Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »