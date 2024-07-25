Technology News
Apple Maps Web Beta With Support for Directions, Guides and Search Rolled Out via Public Beta

Apple Maps was unofficially available on the web via the Maps API used by third-party developers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2024 11:47 IST
Apple Maps Web Beta With Support for Directions, Guides and Search Rolled Out via Public Beta

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Maps was launched in 2012 on the iPhone as a competitor to Google Maps

Highlights
  • Apple has introduced Maps on the web in the form of a public beta
  • Developers can embed it on websites, including those using MapKit JS
  • Apple Maps on the web is currently available in the English language
Apple Maps was rolled out on the web via a public beta on Wednesday. Users can now access directions, check routes, explore business listings and see phone numbers and addresses from their browsers on smartphones and desktops. Apple says Maps on the web is currently available on limited languages and platforms, and support will be expanded in the coming months. The app was recently updated with custom 3D landmarks in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics which is set to commence on July 26.

Apple Maps Web Interface Beta Rolled Out

In a blog post, the company revealed that Apple Maps on the web is now available in public beta. It can be accessed by visiting the URL beta.maps.apple.com. It carries the same functionality as the Apple Maps app on the company's devices, enabling users to find directions, explore places, check and post reviews, shop and eat by finding places near them. The application is confirmed to get more features in the future, including ‘Look Around'.

apple maps web Apple Maps on the web

Apple Maps on the web

Apple launched Maps in 2012 on the iPhone as a competitor to Google Maps. Since then, the platform has been updated with features and improvements, including offline navigation, multi-stop routes, detailed maps of cities, cycling directions, and routes friendly for electric vehicles (EVs). Until now, it was unofficially available on the web via the Maps API used by developers. However, it has now been officially rolled out in the beta phase.

According to Apple, all developers, including those using MapKit JS API, can link Maps on the web for users to get driving directions, explore places and more. This Javascript-based API lets developers embed interactive maps into their websites across platforms such as Android and iOS.

Google Maps, its biggest rival, received a web interface in February 2005. It was introduced on a mobile platform in 2008 with the arrival of Google Maps for Android.

Apple Maps Web Interface Availability

Apple says Maps on the web is currently only available in the English language. It is compatible with Google Chrome and Safari on iPad and Mac, and Edge and Chromium-based browsers on Windows devices. The iPhone maker has confirmed that it will roll out support for additional languages, more browsers and other platforms in the future.

Further reading: Apple Maps, Apple Maps Features, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Maps Web Beta With Support for Directions, Guides and Search Rolled Out via Public Beta
