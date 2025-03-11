Technology News
English Edition

Elon Musk Blames X Outage on Cyberattack

X faced intermittent outages, according to Downdetector, restricting 39,021 users in the US from accessing the platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 March 2025 16:00 IST
Elon Musk Blames X Outage on Cyberattack

Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk's comments drew skepticism from cybersecurity specialists

Highlights
  • X was down for thousands of users on March 10
  • Musk suspects that a large group/ country was executed a cyberattack
  • He said the attacks may have originated from the Ukrainian area
Advertisement

Social media platform X went down intermittently on Monday, with owner Elon Musk blaming an unusually powerful cyberattack.

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk said in a post on X earlier Monday.

He did not clarify exactly what he meant by "a lot of resources" and his comments drew skepticism from cybersecurity specialists, who pointed out that attacks of this nature — called denials of service — have repeatedly been executed by small groups or individuals.

X faced intermittent outages, according to Downdetector, restricting 39,021 users in the US from accessing the platform at its peak at 10 am ET. By 5 pm, there were reports of the service being down for roughly 1,500 users.

A source in the internet infrastructure industry said X had been hit by several waves of denial of service beginning around 9:45 UTC. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the person was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Denial of service works by overwhelming targeted websites with rogue traffic. Such attacks are not necessarily sophisticated but they can cause significant disruption.

Musk later said in an interview with Fox Business Network's Larry Kudlow the cyberattack came from IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.

The industry source disputed Musk's account, saying that large chunks of the rogue traffic bombarding X could be traced back to IP addresses in the United States, Vietnam, Brazil and other countries, and that the amount of rogue traffic coming directly from Ukraine was "insignificant."

In any case, denial of service attacks are notoriously hard to trace back to their authors and the IP addresses involved rarely provide any meaningful insight into who was behind them.

Musk has joined US President Donald Trump, whom he serves as an adviser, in criticising Ukraine's continued efforts to fight off a Russian invasion. Musk said on Sunday that Ukraine's front line "would collapse" without his Starlink satellite communications service, though he said he would not cut off Ukraine's access to it.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X, Elon Musk, Cyberattack, X Outage
Microsoft Readying Xbox Gaming Handheld for 2025, Plans to Launch Next-Generation Console in 2027: Report
Nothing Phone 3a Series Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers

Related Stories

Elon Musk Blames X Outage on Cyberattack
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debut in India: Price
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Other Details Leaked
  5. iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  6. iQOO Z10 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
  7. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Reportedly Debut With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  8. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  9. Apple Has Discontinued These Older MacBook and iPad Models
  10. Gemini in Gmail Can Now Create Google Calendar Events With a Single Click
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Partners Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Communications Services to India
  2. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Will Reportedly Launch on PS5 in April, Pre-Orders to Open Soon
  3. Sudowrite Launches Muse AI Model That Can Generate Narrative-Driven Fiction
  4. Apple Discontinues M3-Powered MacBook Air, M2-Powered iPad Air and Other Devices
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Sky Blue Colour Variant Launched in India in New RAM and Storage Option
  6. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset, 6,400mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. India Added 4.7 Million Web3 Developers in 2024, Set to Surpass US: Hashed Emergent
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Series Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Apple's Foldable iPad Pro to Sport 18.8-Inch Screen With Under-Display Face ID, Tipster Claims
  10. Asus VU Air Ionizer Series Monitors With Airborne Dust Reduction and 100Hz Refresh Rate Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »