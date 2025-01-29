Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • X Money Digital Payments Service Unveiled; Platform Partners Visa to Introduce P2P Payments

X Money Digital Payments Service Unveiled; Platform Partners Visa to Introduce P2P Payments

X Money users can use their debit card to transfer funds to other users via Visa Direct.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2025 12:28 IST
X Money Digital Payments Service Unveiled; Platform Partners Visa to Introduce P2P Payments

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema

X Money is expected to launch in the US in the coming months

Highlights
  • X Money will introduce support for P2P payments in the US
  • The platform has acquired licences to operate in 41 US states until now
  • X Money will work with Visa to offer direct money transfers
Advertisement

X Money was unveiled on Tuesday by Elon Musk's X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter. The new digital wallet and payments service is set to enable users to send and receive money, in a peer to peer (P2P) system. Users will be able to transfer money from their bank account to a digital wallet, then transfer funds to another wallet on the platform. X Money will work with US-based payments firm Visa, and the service is expected to compete with apps like Cashapp, Venmo, and Zelle.

X Money to Use Visa Direct for Instant Fund Transfers

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced details of the new platform on Tuesday, stating that support for X Money accounts would arrive "later this year". The platform has partnered with Visa, and users will be able to instantly transfer funds into their 'X Wallet' using Visa Direct, she added. These funds can be used to make P2P payments on the service.

In addition to moving funds into the digital wallet, X Money will also allow users to link their debit card to their account and make P2P payments on the platform, the CEO said in the post. P2P payments are currently supported by various apps in the US, from Cashapp to Venmo (or even Apple Pay Cash).

Users will also have the option to transfer funds (presumably from their X Wallet) to their bank account. There's no word from the company on exactly when X Money will be available to users in the US. Visa said in a post that US--based X Money account users would be able to make real time transfers using a debit card.

One Step Closer to an 'Everything App'

After purchasing Twitter and rebranding it to X, Elon Musk made his plans for the platform clear. The billionaire plans to build X into an "everything app" inspired by Chinese apps like WeChat with support for making payments, making purchases, messaging and other functionality.

X has been working on adding support for digital payments for the past couple of years now. In December 2023, Musk told ARK Invest's Cathie Wood that X would require approval in the form of licences from several US states, before it could begin operations as a money transmitter.

As of Wednesday, a support document for the payment platform reveals that X has received licences from 41 states, and that X Payments LLC is also registered as a Money Service Business (MSB) with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

X Money could eventually compete with PayPal, the payment services company that was formed after Confinity merged with the Elon Musk-run X.com bank in 2000. The billionaire has had plans to launch a payments platform for over two decades, and they could finally come to fruition later this year with the launch of X Money.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X Money, Visa, P2P Payments, Digital Payments, X
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6.8-Inch Display, More
Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $100,000 Despite 3.3 Percent Drop Ahead of US Federal Open Market Committee Meeting
X Money Digital Payments Service Unveiled; Platform Partners Visa to Introduce P2P Payments
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  3. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  4. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Connectivity on iPhone
  5. Vivo V50 to Launch Soon in India; Said to Use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Soon Be Sold in a 128GB Variant in India
  7. ChatGPT Free Tier Will Soon Get Access to the o3-Mini AI Model
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get a Larger Screen Than Phone 2a
  9. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices
  10. First-Ever Observation of Supermassive Black Hole Plasma Jets at Birth
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Starlink Reportedly Submits Formal Acceptance of Licence Norms, Could Launch in India Soon
  2. NASA’s X-59 Jet Conducts Afterburner Test for Supersonic Flight Performance
  3. ISRO’s 100th Launch: NVS-02 NavIC Satellite Successfully Deployed via GSLV-F15
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price Details Surface Online
  5. Hugging Face Is Trying to Build a Fully Open-Source Version of DeepSeek-R1 AI Model
  6. Oppo Find N5 Compared to Apple iPad Pro M4 to Showcase How Thin the Foldable Will Be
  7. MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI and Yes Bank
  8. French Investigators Open Fraud Probe Against Crypto Platform Binance
  9. Microsoft Probing If DeepSeek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data
  10. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Satellite Connectivity on iPhone; Beta Testing Commences
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »