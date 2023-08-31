Technology News

Elon Musk Soon Plans to Launch Video, Audio Call Support on X

Elon Musk, who continues to spearhead product development at X, is also pushing to change how news links appear on the platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 August 2023 17:59 IST
After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signaled he would turn the platform into a super app

Highlights
  • Users will not need a phone number for the features
  • The feature will be available on iOS, Android and personal computers
  • He did not give a timeline for the launch

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, plans to launch video and audio calls as owner Elon Musk races to build an "everything app" to stay ahead of competition from Meta Platforms-owned Threads. 

Users will not need a phone number for the features that will be available on Apple's iOS, Google's Android and personal computers, Musk said in post on X on Thursday. He also plans to make X an effective global address book.

He did not give a timeline for the launch. 

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signaled he would turn the platform into a super app offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

The vision brings to mind Tencent's WeChat app — a ubiquitous part of daily life in China. 

Musk, who continues to spearhead product development at X after appointing a new CEO in May, is also pushing to change how news links appear on the platform in a move that could undermine the reach of news publishers.

A few days back, X also acquired a currency transmitter licence, suggesting that the site could soon support processing payments in crypto as well as fiat currencies. With this license, X gets permit to facilitate custody, transfer, and exchange of digital currencies. 

To recall, Musk acquired Twitter in October last year, and tweeted at the time that "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app." The "everything app", as he explained, would be a super all-in-one app like WeChat, which can be used for multiple things including booking rides, sending money, and making payments, apart from facilitating day-to-day communications.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Zero 30 5G Confirmed to Feature Dimensity 8020 Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Ahead of Debut
Apple Testing Use of 3D Printers in Production of Upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 Chassis

