Epic Games Launches Its iOS App Store in Europe, Brings Fortnite Back to the Platform After Four Years

Epic Games is also launching its App Store on Android worldwide.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 18:56 IST
Photo Credit: Epic Games

Epic Games is using its payment processor to let users make in-app purchases

Highlights
  • Epic Games is also bringing its games to AltStore PAL
  • The company plans to launch the app store in the UK and Japan as well
  • Epic Games plans to launch third-party games in the coming months
Epic Games announced the launch of its app store on iOS in the European Union as well as on Android globally, on Friday. Dubbed Epic Games Store, the app store has made its debut with games such as Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and Fall Guys. The launch of the app store in iOS was possible due to last year's Digital Markets Act (DMA) by the European Union, which resulted in Apple opening its platform to third-party app stores. Notably, the game publisher will use its own payment processor to let users make in-app purchases.

Epic Games Brings Fortnite to iOS, Android

In a newsroom post, the company announced that the Epic Games Store will be available on iOS in Europe and on Android worldwide. Additionally, it is also adding its games to the third-party app store AltStore PAL (where PAL stands for phase alternate line). Users can download and install the games in eligible regions and start playing.

Reacting to the launch, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeny posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Fortnite has been freed on iOS in Europe, thanks to the Digital Markets Act. Apple continues to block Fortnite from a billion players in the rest of the world, and the battle rages on to restore free market competition.”

The company has also provided detailed instructions on how to install its app store on iOS and Android in separate videos. Those installing the games will be able to play the mobile version of Fortnite, with the battle royale game starting its Chapter 5, Season: Absolute Doom starting Friday.

Additionally, the publisher also highlighted that it included the detailed installation process as iOS and Android have added “intentionally poor-quality install experiences laden by multiple steps, confusing device settings, and scare screens.” It added that the company will continue its fight against the platforms in courts and work with regulators worldwide to remove anti-competitive policies.

Further, the company stated that it plans to add third-party games to the Epic Games Store in the coming month. It also said that it hopes to bring the games to iOS in the UK and Japan in the coming years. However, the company did not explain how it intends to do so.

Further reading: Epic Games, Fortnite, App Store, Android, iOS, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
