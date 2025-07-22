Technology News
Moto 360 (2025) Alleged Renders Offer Early Look at Design; Suggests a Familiar Round Display

Moto 360 (2025) will reportedly be available in five colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 11:04 IST
Moto 360 (2025) Alleged Renders Offer Early Look at Design; Suggests a Familiar Round Display

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Moto 360 (2025) could adopt a dual-OS setup

Highlights
  • Moto 360 (2025) is expected to marks Motorola’s return to the lineup
  • The renders show the device with a metal link band
  • Moto Watch Fit was launched in April
Motorola is reportedly planning to relaunch the Moto 360 smartwatch soon. The Moto 360 was introduced in 2014 as one of the first Android Wear smartwatches with a round display. Motorola is yet to confirm the arrival of the new model, but ahead of it, alleged design renders of the Moto 360 (2025) have surfaced online. It is shown with a round display with a side button and a crown. The Moto 360 (2025) is expected to go official later this year.

Leaked Renders Offer First Glimpse of the New Moto 360 (2025)

Android Headlines has shared alleged images of the Moto 360 (2025). The renders show the device with a metal link band. Leaked images show that Motorola is sticking with its signature round dial design, despite launching the square-faced Moto Watch Fit earlier this year. The upcoming wearable seems to have a crown at the 2 o'clock position and a button at 4 o'clock, resembling the layout of the OnePlus Watch 3.

The Moto 360 (2025) is expected to launch later this year and could be available in five colour options. Previous Motorola smartwatches, including the Moto Watch Fit, have used the custom Moto Watch OS. The watch face of the new model resembles Wear OS; based on this, the report claims that Motorola may adopt a dual-OS setup, combining Wear OS with its own Moto Watch OS.

Moto 360 (2025) is expected to mark Motorola's return to the smartwatch category, potentially with updated hardware and design. The Moto 360 was originally introduced in 2014 as one of the first Android Wear smartwatches to feature a round display. The brand launched two generations of Moto 360 before discontinuing the product in 2017. However, the wearable was revived in 2019 through a licensing deal with eBuyNow.

The Moto Watch Fit, which was launched in April, is the most recent wearable offering from Motorola. It has a 1.9-inch OLED display and offers more than 100 fitness modes. It is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 16 days. The wearable has an IP68-rated build.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Moto 360, Moto 360 2025, Moto 360 2025 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Google Pixel 10 Leaked Design Renders Show New Colour Options, Telephoto Rear Camera

Moto 360 (2025) Alleged Renders Offer Early Look at Design; Suggests a Familiar Round Display
