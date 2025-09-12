Technology News
WhatsApp for Android Testing Message Threads for Easier Group Chat Organisation

Whenever a group message receives more than one reply, WhatsApp is said to show a “Replies” icon underneath.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 September 2025 10:50 IST


Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

The new feature is said to show the replies in a chronological order inside the new interface

Highlights
  • The threaded replies feature shows all the replies in a separate page
  • WhatsApp is said to be rolling out the feature to some beta testers
  • It is part of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25 update
WhatsApp for Android is said to be testing a new feature that organises conversations in a group chat better. As per the feature tracker, the feature creates threaded message replies, showing all the replies to a single text in a separate window. It is currently available to select testers with the latest beta version of the app, and the Meta-owned company might expand it to more testers in the coming week. It is said that a message has to receive more than one reply for the threaded replies icon to start showing.

WhatsApp Tests Threaded Messages Feature

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the threaded messages or reply threads feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.25.7. It is currently available to a limited number of testers. The instant messaging platform might make the feature available to a wider user base in the future.

whatsapp thread replies WhatsApp threaded messages

WhatsApp threaded messages
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, threaded replies will only be available in groups, as the activation criteria is a minimum of two replies from different users to a single message. The feature can be understood as the comment system of Reddit or X (formerly known as Twitter).

In both of these platforms, there is a top-level comment to a post, followed by replies to the comment, which can be viewed on a separate page. This is what the message thread feature is, based on the images. Notably, unlike those platforms, it is not a nested or chained feature, meaning users cannot create a rabbit hole of reply threads within reply threads.

Once a message has received more than two replies, a new “X replies” icon appears underneath the message with the reply icon, where X denotes the number of replies. It is a clickable icon, which takes users to a new page where they can read all the replies in chronological order. The feature will help users keep track of a specific side conversation in a group without having to scroll up and down.

If a user replies to a message within the thread, it is labelled as “Follow-up reply”. It will continue to show in the main group, so users will not miss out on any message if they do not use this feature.

The feature tracker claimed that once threaded messages are available, all new messages can show the threads; however, older messages will not be organised. Additionally, it is said that the recipient of the feature does not need to have access to the feature, and as long as the sender has it, they will still be able to see and access the threads.



Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

