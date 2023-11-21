Technology News
  • Gmail Update to Add Dedicated Unsubscribe Button for Promotional Emails on Android: Report

Gmail Update to Add Dedicated Unsubscribe Button for Promotional Emails on Android: Report

The unsubscribe button will be present prominently on top of a promotional email.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2023 13:35 IST
Gmail Update to Add Dedicated Unsubscribe Button for Promotional Emails on Android: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Justin Morgan

A similar Unsubscribe button exists on Web version of Gmail

  • Gmail update with Unsubscribe button in mails should roll out soon
  • Usually, promotional mails include an unsubscribe link at the bottom
  • Gmail on Android is also getting a predictive back navigation feature
Gmail accounts are susceptible to promotional and spam emails sent in bulk, cluttering inboxes with unwanted mail subscriptions. While most promotional emails include a link to unsubscribe at the bottom, Gmail is now reportedly working on making it easier for users to unsign from bulk email lists. A new report says that Google's email client is testing a prominent and dedicated ‘Unsubscribe' button at the top of the email for the Gmail app, much like the one present on the Web version. This update, however, is only coming to the Gmail app on Android, with no word yet on iOS support.

According to a report by AssembleDebug on TheSpAndroid blog, the Gmail app on Android will soon get an Unsubscribe button on top of promotional emails similar to the feature available on the Web version of the email client. “Just like web version, Google sometimes will show you a popup to go to the email sender's website where you can unsubscribe,” the report added.

The new unsubscribe button on top would negate the need to scroll down to the email and look for the unsubscribe link, thus making it simpler and faster to remove yourself from unwanted mailing lists. The report said that it's likely that Google would scan the entire email for the unsubscribe link and place it on top of the email as a prominent button for convenient use.

This update will be coming to Android smartphones as part of the latest update of Gmail 2023.11.12, as per the report. There's no official word if the feature would eventually make it to iOS.

Additionally, Gmail on Android is also getting a predictive back navigation feature, according to the report. This feature, which simplifies going back to the previous page on Gmail, will only work on smartphones running Android 14. Both new Gmail features are reportedly hidden behind flags at the moment and should roll out soon to all eligible Gmail users on Android devices.

Last month, Gmail was also reported to be working on bringing emoji reactions on both iOS and Android, which would let email recipients respond to mails with emojis, much like the feature that already exists on Microsoft Outlook. Gmail plans to add an emoji button on the right side of the email next to the three-dot options menu, which will let users select from a list of available emojis to quickly react to an email.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Gmail, Google, Android
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Gmail Update to Add Dedicated Unsubscribe Button for Promotional Emails on Android: Report
