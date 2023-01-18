Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • GoMechanic to Lay Off 70 Percent Employees After Co Founder Admits to Financial Misreporting

GoMechanic to Lay Off 70 Percent Employees After Co-Founder Admits to Financial Misreporting

Co-founder Amit Bhasin said GoMechanic founders got “carried away” in quest for growth.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 January 2023 16:57 IST
GoMechanic to Lay Off 70 Percent Employees After Co-Founder Admits to Financial Misreporting

Photo Credit: GoMechanic

GoMechanic started in 2016 connecting car owners with repair service providers in their area

Highlights
  • GoMechanic to layoff 70 percent of 1,000-odd workforce
  • Forensic audit ordered to gauge financial misreporting
  • The startup is backed by marquee investors

Automobile after-sales service startup GoMechanic co-founder Amit Bhasin on Wednesday admitted to errors in financial reporting, following which a forensic audit has been ordered and a business restructuring undertaken which will see 70 per cent of the 1,000-odd workforce being laid off.

Nearly two years after it raised a mammoth $42 million (roughly Rs. 340 crore) in funding, it emerged that GoMechanic cooked its financial books by inflating revenues.

In a post on LinkedIn, Bhasin said founders got "carried away" in their quest for exploring opportunities to grow.

"Our passion to survive the intrinsic challenges of this sector, and manage capital, took the better of us and we made errors in judgment as we followed growth at all costs, including in regard to financial reporting, which we deeply regret," he wrote without giving details of the misreporting.

A forensic audit has been ordered to gauge the magnitude of the financial misreporting.

Besides the retrenchments, the startup has reportedly asked the remaining employees to work without pay for the next three months.

"We take full responsibility for this current situation and unanimously have decided to restructure the business while we look for capital solutions," Bhasin wrote.

"This restructuring is going to be painful and we will, unfortunately, need to let go of approx. 70 percent of the workforce. In addition, a third-party firm will be conducting an audit of the business." Stating that while the situation is far from anything the founders could have ever imagined, GoMechanic is working on a plan which would be most viable under the circumstances.

Bhasin along with Kushal Karwa, Nitin Rana, and Rishabh Karwa founded GoMechanic in 2016 as an automobile repair startup, connecting car owners with repair service providers in their area. It also sells original spare parts and accessories for automobiles on its website.

The startup is backed by marquee investors including Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Orios Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures. In June 2021, it raised $42 million in Series C funding from Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and others.

"The investors of GoMechanic were recently made aware by the company's founders of the serious inaccuracies in the company's financial reporting. We are deeply distressed by the fact that the founders knowingly misstated facts, including but not limited to inflation of revenue, which the founders have acknowledged," a statement by major investors said.

The investors, it said, have jointly appointed a third-party firm to investigate the matter in detail.

"We will be working together to determine the next steps for the company," it added.

With loans of Rs. 120 crore and repayments of about a third due, the Gurugram-based startup will have to raise funds to survive.

"We founded GoMechanic in 2016 to bridge the gap between process-oriented authorized service centers and cost-effective local workshops for people who were looking for a better car repair experience. In a short span of time, we were able to create a startup that provided a 'network of technology-enabled car service centers, offering its services at the convenience of just a tap'," Bhasin wrote in the blog.

The effort was to facilitate a convenient, affordable, and reliable experience which helped the company win the trust of customers.

"We were fortunate to get support from a large number of investors in this journey. We came a long way, from starting out with a few hundred customers to expanding our business exponentially to serving more than 7 lakh customers thus far," he said.

"As entrepreneurs, we identify problems, come up with solutions, and explore every opportunity to grow those solutions to meet unmet needs. But in this instance, we got carried away." He went on to ask for the support of well-wishers.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoMechanic, Amit Bhasin
Bank of International Settlements Proposes Three Crypto Rules for Immediate Consideration: All Details
Huawei Mate X3 Foldable Phone With Satellite Connectivity Could Launch Before P60 Series: Report
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Empower Senior Citizens
GoMechanic to Lay Off 70 Percent Employees After Co-Founder Admits to Financial Misreporting
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications Have Just Been Leaked in Detail
  2. iQoo 11 5G Review: Pro Performance, Premium Price
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  4. Third-Party Twitter Apps Appear to Have Stopped Working
  5. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Launched in India: See Price Here
  6. Metaverse Adoption Will Reach Industrial Ecosystems Before Consumers: WEF
  7. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  8. Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Class, Release Date Announced
  9. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  10. Loki Episode 1 Recap: Welcome to the Time Variance Authority
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Announces Up to 10,000 Job Cuts, to Invest in Strategic Areas to Remain Competitive
  2. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 32,900
  3. WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature to Share Voice Messages as Status Updates to Android Beta Testers: Report
  4. Poco F5 5G Said to Enter Production in European and Eurasian Countries, May Launch Soon
  5. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G RAM, Storage Configuration Revealed, Three Colour Options Tipped: Report
  6. Honor Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With 100-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Spotted on Geekbench, Could Feature 4GB RAM, Android 13: Report
  8. Coinbase Crypto Exchange to Halt Operations in Japan, Review Business in Country Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
  9. Google Pay Is Bringing Paytm-Like Soundpod to Merchants in India for UPI Payments: Report
  10. Tecno Spark Go 2023 Leaked Images Reveal Price in India, Could Feature MediaTek Helio A22 SoC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.