Google Photos for Android Adds Option to Flip Images; Dark Mode for Desktop Reportedly Rolled Out

The option to flip images is available with Google Photos' in-built editor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 13:17 IST
Google Photos for Android Adds Option to Flip Images; Dark Mode for Desktop Reportedly Rolled Out

Photo Credit: Google

The feature is currently limited to Google Photos for Android

Highlights
  • Users can flip images natively in Google Photos' in-built editor
  • Google Photos for desktop is reported to be rolling out dark mode
  • The feature is gradually rolling out but not yet widely available
Google Photos for Android is rolling out a new functionality which lets users create mirror images, the company announced on Wednesday. It is added to the in-built editor on the app and enables image flipping natively. The feature is speculated to prove useful especially when taking selfies with the Android phone's front-facing camera where the text is usually mirrored and unreadable. Additionally, Google Photos is also reported to be finally rolling out a dark mode appearance for its desktop version.

Image Mirroring on Google Photos

Google has updated its support page with the announcement that users can now mirror their photos in the Photos app. It is currently only available on the Android version of the app. By allowing users to flip an image using the in-built editor, it potentially negates the need to use a third-party image editor for the same. To mirror an image, users need to:

  1. Open the Google Photos app.
  2. Tap the Edit icon and then Crop.
  3. Tap the flip icon and select Save.

    google photos update Google Photos

    Option to Flip Images in Google Photos for Android

While the rollout of the image mirroring feature has recently been officially confirmed by the Mountain View-based technology giant, it was first spotted in September by tipster Mishaal Rahman, but only select users were said to have access to it. Google has now widely released it and Gadgets 360 can confirm that it is available on the latest version of the Google Photos for Android app.

Dark Mode for Desktop

In addition to a new feature for its Android app, Google Photos is also said to be finally rolling out a dark mode for its desktop version. 9to5Google discovered a banner on the top-right corner of the screen which says, “Dark mode is here! You can now apply a dark theme to Photos.”

The option is said to be present in the Google Photos for desktop settings, enabling users to choose between Light, Dark, and Use device default. It is reported to be rolling out to users gradually and Gadgets 360 could not confirm its availability on four separate accounts.

Comments

Further reading: Google Photos, Google Photos for Android, Google Photos Editor, Android
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
5 Things to Know About Apple's Performance in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call
Apple Shares Rise After Positive Sales Outlook Signals iPhone Recovery

