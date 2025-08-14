Google announced a new feature called Remix for its Photos app in July. While it is yet to be made available for devices widely, the tech giant has now shed more light on how it works. As per Google, the Remix feature leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI) to transform normal selfies, portraits, or pet photos into artistic styles, such as 3D animation, anime, sketch, and more. It is built into the Photos app and is separate from the default photo editor.

Remix Feature in Google Photos

In a blog post, Google explained the Remix feature in the Photos app. It was announced alongside the photo-to-video feature, powered by Veo 2, and was expected to be available to Android and iOS users in the US in subsequent weeks. As per the tech giant, users can pick a photo from their gallery and choose a particular style to transform their normal photo into an artistic piece for sharing with others on social media.

They can select options such as 3D animation, anime, comic book, and sketch. Photos reimagined with Google's Remix feature can be shared with others just like any other image, as per the company.

How to Use the Remix Feature

Open the Google Photos app Tap on Create at the top-right corner of the screen and select Remix Next, tap on Try now and select an artistic style to apply to an image Now, select a photo that you wish to edit with the Choose photo option Tap on Generate to reimagine the photo in the selected artistic style To save the photo, tap Save. You can also share it with others via the Share option

As per Google, users can tap on the Regenerate option to get varied results in the same artistic style. They can also change the selected photo with the Change photo option. However, the feature is experimental and may not match the original photo.

To get the best results, the tech giant has advised users to upload a well-lit, focused, or front-facing portrait photo of one or a few subjects.