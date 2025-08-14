Technology News
English Edition
  Google Photos' Remix Feature Uses AI to Turn Your Photos Into Artistic Styles: How to Use It

Google Photos’ Remix Feature Uses AI to Turn Your Photos Into Artistic Styles: How to Use It

Google offers artistic styles such as 3D animation, anime, comic book, and sketch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 12:19 IST
Google Photos’ Remix Feature Uses AI to Turn Your Photos Into Artistic Styles: How to Use It

Photo Credit: Google

The feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms in Google Photos

Highlights
  • The Remix feature can turn selfies or pet photos into artistic styles
  • Users can regenerate results for varied artistic outcomes, as per Google
  • It is said to be still experimental and may not match the original image
Google announced a new feature called Remix for its Photos app in July. While it is yet to be made available for devices widely, the tech giant has now shed more light on how it works. As per Google, the Remix feature leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI) to transform normal selfies, portraits, or pet photos into artistic styles, such as 3D animation, anime, sketch, and more. It is built into the Photos app and is separate from the default photo editor.

Remix Feature in Google Photos

In a blog post, Google explained the Remix feature in the Photos app. It was announced alongside the photo-to-video feature, powered by Veo 2, and was expected to be available to Android and iOS users in the US in subsequent weeks. As per the tech giant, users can pick a photo from their gallery and choose a particular style to transform their normal photo into an artistic piece for sharing with others on social media.

They can select options such as 3D animation, anime, comic book, and sketch. Photos reimagined with Google's Remix feature can be shared with others just like any other image, as per the company.

How to Use the Remix Feature

  1. Open the Google Photos app
  2. Tap on Create at the top-right corner of the screen and select Remix
  3. Next, tap on Try now and select an artistic style to apply to an image
  4. Now, select a photo that you wish to edit with the Choose photo option
  5. Tap on Generate to reimagine the photo in the selected artistic style
  6. To save the photo, tap Save. You can also share it with others via the Share option

As per Google, users can tap on the Regenerate option to get varied results in the same artistic style. They can also change the selected photo with the Change photo option. However, the feature is experimental and may not match the original photo.

To get the best results, the tech giant has advised users to upload a well-lit, focused, or front-facing portrait photo of one or a few subjects.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch an AI-Powered Tabletop Robot That Can Interrupt Users, Other Devices
Amazon Plans to Expand Same-Day Grocery Delivery Service in Over 2,300 US Cities

