Google Pixel 10 series handsets are expected to come with built-in magnets for wireless charging support. A new leak of the official protective cases suggests that the cases will support this feature. The leaked cases also show the different colour options that the phone will come in. Notably, the Pixel 9 series phones, as well as the official cases, did not include magnetic charging support. However, cases developed by "Made for Google" partners supported the Qi 2 standard wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Series Official 'Pixelsnap' Cases Leaked

A Nieuwemobiel report has shared images of the official protective cases for the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL handsets. The case design is largely the same as in previous years. However, a major upgrade in the latest leaked images appears to be the addition of magnets in the case. A visible ring inside the case suggests magnetic support, echoing the design used in many magnet-compatible cases, such as Apple's MagSafe.

The base Pixel 10 cases appear in Indigo, Obsidian, Limoncello, and Frost colourways, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL cases are seen in Moonstone, Jade, and Porcelain shades. These are in line with previous leaks that suggested the expected colourways of the handsets. The latter is expected to come in an Obsidian colour variant as well.

Notably, a recently leaked render shows the alleged Pixel 10 with a charging puck attached directly to its back, without a case, suggesting support for built-in magnets for wireless charging. The puck is expected to be one of Google's rumoured Pixelsnap Qi2-backed accessories, which may include a Pixelsnap Charger with Stand and a Pixelsnap Ring Stand.

In India, the vanilla Google Pixel 10 is expected to be priced at Rs. 79,990 for its only variant, which comes with a 12GB + 256GB option. The cost of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly start at Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumoured to cost Rs. 1,72,999 and is expected to be available in a single RAM and storage configuration.