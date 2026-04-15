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Gemini Personal Intelligence Rolls Out in India With App Integration, Contextual AI Responses

Personal Intelligence is designed to reason across multiple sources and retrieve specific details, as per Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 April 2026 09:46 IST
Gemini Personal Intelligence Rolls Out in India With App Integration, Contextual AI Responses

Photo Credit: Google

Earlier, Personal Intelligence was only available to the paying users of Gemini in the US

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Highlights
  • Personal Intelligence connects with Google apps like Gmail, Photos
  • Users in India can now received more contextual responses from Gemini
  • The assistant retrieves and combines information from multiple sources
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Google on Monday announced the rollout of Personal Intelligence for Gemini in India. The feature expands the AI assistant's capabilities with contextual responses and improved app integration. First introduced in the US earlier this year, Personal Intelligence allows Gemini to connect with select Google apps and utilise that data to provide more accurate and detailed responses to queries. The Mountain View-based tech giant says its rollout is part of ongoing efforts to expand Gemini's functionality across services such as Search, Gmail, and Chrome.

Gemini Personal Intelligence Expands to India

With Personal Intelligence, users can connect Gemini with apps such as Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and Search. Once enabled, the AI assistant will retrieve and combine information from the aforementioned sources under Google's umbrella to respond to queries that require context across multiple apps.

The feature is optional and turned off by default, with users given control over which apps to link, the company explained in a blog post.

Google provided an example of planning a trip to Jaipur to illustrate how Personal Intelligence works. If a user asks Gemini about their travel plans, the assistant can pull booking confirmations from Gmail, retrieve relevant images such as saved maps or notes from Photos, and even suggest places based on recently watched YouTube videos. All of this, more importantly, happens within a single response.

As per the tech giant, Personal Intelligence is designed to reason across multiple sources and retrieve specific details. It combines both of these capabilities to generate responses. The company also notes that Gemini can cite the source of the information, and users can ask follow-up questions for further clarification.

The company stated that the connected data is used only to respond to queries and is not directly used to train AI models. Users can disable the feature at any time or use temporary chats without the personalisation aspect. Google, however, acknowledged that Personal Intelligence is still evolving and may return inaccurate or overly personalised responses at times. There may also be instances where Gemini could misinterpret context, such as inferring interests incorrectly. Users can correct it directly during conversations and provide feedback using the thumbs-down option.

Personal Intelligence is being rolled out to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in India, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks. To enable the feature, users can navigate to the Gemini app, head over to Settings > Personal Intelligence, and choose the apps they want to connect.

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Further reading: Google, Gemini, Personal intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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