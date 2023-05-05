Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down YouTube Videos Defaming Indian Spices

Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down YouTube Videos Defaming Indian Spices

Google’s counsel informed the court that action was taken and videos were no longer available for viewing.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 May 2023 17:22 IST
Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down YouTube Videos Defaming Indian Spices

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google said action was taken and the three videos were no longer available for viewing

Highlights
  • The high court's order came on a suit by the plaintiff
  • The high court decreed the suit in favour of the plaintiff
  • The court said that the two defendants maliciously uploaded the videos

The Delhi High Court has directed internet giant Google to block or take down from YouTube certain "defamatory" videos, which targeted major brands including 'Catch' by alleging that Indian spices contain urine and cow dung, in case they resurface.

The high court said it was convinced that creation and uploading of such videos by defendants is a "deliberate attempt to defame and disparage" the plaintiff's goods bearing the 'Catch' mark.

"A perusal of the comments to said YouTube videos show that members of the public are being influenced and led into believing such false statements, causing grave prejudice to Plaintiff (Dharampal Satyapal Sons). Considering the easy and unrestricted access, there is a high probability that the defamatory videos could be shared/ seen by a large number of unsuspecting members of the public," Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

The two defendants who had allegedly uploaded the videos were proceeded ex parte by the court since they did not join the hearings.

The court was informed by the counsel for Google that following its earlier directions, action was taken and the three videos were no longer available for viewing.

The high court said the two defendant channels — TYR and Views NNews -- maliciously uploaded the videos containing derogatory and untrue remarks against Indian spices, particularly those sold under plaintiff's 'Catch' brand.

"Their malafide is further manifested by their inaction in removing the infringing content from YouTube after the plaintiff had raised a complaint, which was duly acknowledged by defendant no. 2," it said.

The high court's order came on a suit by the plaintiff seeking permanent injunction restraining defamation and disparagement of its products manufactured and sold under their registered trademark 'CATCH.' The company said it has a large number of customers and its spices have exquisite flavours and aromas and maintains the highest standards of quality and hygiene and conduct routine quality checks of its products.

It approached the court after coming to know about the videos claiming that all Indian spices contain cow urine and cow dung and they targeted major brands trading in spices, including its brand.

The plaintiff said the videos were shown with a voiceover running defamatory and disparaging statements about its products.

The high court decreed the suit in favour of the plaintiff and against the two defendant channels and said the videos contain defamatory remarks against the plaintiff's products without any basis.

"Plaintiff has placed on record a list of ingredients contained in their products/ spices advertised in the impugned videos. They have obtained certifications from all concerned regulatory bodies and have even presented reports of an independent food analysis from a certified laboratory, which do not indicate presence of cow dung, cow urine or any other contaminants, as alleged in the impugned videos," it said.

It added that there is no authoritative material or underlying reason or assumption for the two defendants to make false claims and disseminate fallacious information under the garb of revealing the 'truth/ facts about Indian spices.' "It is directed that in the event the impugned videos 1, 2 and 3 resurface on defendant no. 1's YouTube platform, the plaintiff shall be at liberty to supply the concerned URLs to defendant No. 1 (Google), who shall take appropriate action to block/ take down the same, in accordance with law.

"However, in case defendant No. 1 comes to the conclusion that the content is not identical to the impugned videos which have been injuncted, they shall inform the plaintiff of the same, within a period of one week from the date of receipt of the request, whereafter plaintiff shall be free to take recourse to appropriate measures available under law," the court said.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, YouTube, Delhi High Court, Alphabet
iPhone Assembler Foxconn's April Sales Fall 12 Percent On Slow Smartphone Business

Related Stories

Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down YouTube Videos Defaming Indian Spices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  2. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  4. Google Pixel 7a Geekbench Scores and Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
  7. Poco F5 5G India Variant Colours, Key Specifications Confirmed: See Here
  8. Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down These YouTube Videos
  9. Here’s the Full Slate of Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in May 2023
  10. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Offers on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Meesho Lays Off 15 Percent of Its Workforce to Cut Costs, Achieve Profitability
  2. Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down YouTube Videos Defaming Indian Spices
  3. iPhone Assembler Foxconn's April Sales Fall 12 Percent On Slow Smartphone Business
  4. Vivo X90S Appears on Google Play Console Listing, Reveals New MediaTek Processor: Report
  5. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Google WearOS 4 Announced For Eligible Galaxy Watches
  6. Pathaan Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Release in Bangladesh on May 12
  7. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Debut in August
  8. India Leading Digital Revolution, Its Financial Inclusion Journey Can Be Example for Others: UN Officials
  9. Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown
  10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.