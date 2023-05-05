Technology News

iPhone Assembler Foxconn's April Sales Fall 12 Percent On Slow Smartphone Business

Foxconn will report first quarter earnings on May 11 when it will also give an update on its outlook for the full year.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2023 17:03 IST
iPhone Assembler Foxconn's April Sales Fall 12 Percent On Slow Smartphone Business

Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn said revenue last month reached $14 billion

Highlights
  • H1 is traditionally slower for Taiwan tech manufacturers
  • Major electronics vendors launch new products near the year-end holidays
  • Apple results for the quarter ended April 1 beat expectations

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler, said on Friday revenue in April fell 11.77 percent year-on-year due to weakness in smart consumer electronics, and expected business to drop this quarter.

Foxconn said revenue last month reached T$429.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,31,200 crore), in line with the company's own expectations.

For smart consumer electronics products, which include smartphones and are the company's main business driver, revenue in April declined as it entered the "traditional slow season", the company said in a statement, without elaborating.

Business in the second quarter is expected to decline due to a high base last year and "the seasonal off-peak period" amid a transition between old and new products, it said.

The first half of the year is traditionally slower for Taiwan tech manufacturers as major electronics vendors including Apple launch new products near the year-end holiday season.

Apple results for the quarter ended April 1 beat expectations on Thursday, thanks to better-than-expected iPhone sales and inroads in India and other newer markets.

Foxconn will report first quarter earnings on May 11 when it will also give an update on its outlook for the full year.

The company in March predicted revenue for the full year to be flat, with weak demand for consumer electronics offset by growth in computing, cloud, networking and component products.

Foxconn shares have risen 5.1 percent so far this year, lagging the broader Taiwan market, which is up 10.5 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, Foxconn Apple, Apple, Foxconn Earnings
Vivo X90S Appears on Google Play Console Listing, Reveals New MediaTek Processor: Report

Related Stories

iPhone Assembler Foxconn's April Sales Fall 12 Percent On Slow Smartphone Business
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  2. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  6. Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down These YouTube Videos
  7. Google Pixel 7a Geekbench Scores and Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Vivo X90S Appears on Google Play Console Listing With New SoC: Report
  9. Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  10. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
#Latest Stories
  1. Meesho Lays Off 15 Percent of Its Workforce to Cut Costs, Achieve Profitability
  2. Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down YouTube Videos Defaming Indian Spices
  3. iPhone Assembler Foxconn's April Sales Fall 12 Percent On Slow Smartphone Business
  4. Vivo X90S Appears on Google Play Console Listing, Reveals New MediaTek Processor: Report
  5. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Google WearOS 4 Announced For Eligible Galaxy Watches
  6. Pathaan Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Release in Bangladesh on May 12
  7. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Debut in August
  8. India Leading Digital Revolution, Its Financial Inclusion Journey Can Be Example for Others: UN Officials
  9. Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown
  10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.