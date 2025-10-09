Technology News
Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 2 Finally Get Wear OS 6 Update With Redesigned Interface, New Features

Google's first-generation Pixel Watch is yet to receive the Wear OS 6 update.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 18:04 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 2 Finally Get Wear OS 6 Update With Redesigned Interface, New Features

Photo Credit: Google

Wear OS 6 brings a new Material 3 Expressive design language

Highlights
  • Wear OS 6 based on Android 16 is rolling out to Pixel Watch 3, Watch 2
  • The update is currently available for both Bluetooth and LTE variants
  • Google released the Pixel Watch 4 in August
Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 4 at its 'Made by Google' hardware launch event in August. The company is now silently rolling out the Wear OS 6 update to its older Pixel Watch models. The Wear OS 6 update is finally available on the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2. The update brings Material 3 Expressive design language to both older smartwatch models. Users who update their Pixel Watch 3 or Pixel Watch 2 will get access to new colour themes, typography, and improved battery life.

Wear OS 6 Is Now Available for Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2

Wear OS 6 is now available to download on the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2, and the BP3A.250905.014.W3 build, is based on Wear OS 6 and Android 16. Google has also updated its "full OTA" images page.

This means that users who haven't received a notification about Wear OS 6 can now manually check for a new update by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

It is available for both Bluetooth and LTE variants of the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3. The first-generation Pixel Watch hasn't received the update yet, but it is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

User reports on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) confirm that Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 models in the UK, US, and Germany have started receiving the Wear OS 6 update. This suggests that Google has begun a broader, international rollout.

Wear OS 6 brings a new Material 3 Expressive design language with enhanced personalisation options. Google stated that wearables updating to Wear OS 6 will get up to 10 percent improvement in battery life with platform optimisations. The new interface includes updated colour themes, responsive components and updated typography across Google apps like Google Photos, Fitbit and Gmail.

Both Flashlight and Do Not Disturb toggles are available in the Quick Settings on Wear OS 6. It also offers a new Live Updates feature to track the progress of notifications from select apps.

Google released the Pixel Watch 4 in August with a Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor and a Cortex-M55 co-processor. It comes in 41mm and 45mm size options. It has AMOLED display and is advertised to provide up to 45 hours of usage on a single charge. 

Wear OS 6, Google, Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch 4, Google Pixel Watch, Wear OS
