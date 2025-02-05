Technology News
English Edition
  Google Photos for Android Gets New Grid Customisations to Reduce Clutter

Google Photos for Android Gets New Grid Customisations to Reduce Clutter

Users can now select to hide clutter from select apps.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 19:44 IST
Google Photos for Android Gets New Grid Customisations to Reduce Clutter

Photo Credit: Google

Previously Google only allowed to stack similar photos

Highlights
  • Google Photos has a 'Show content from other apps' option that is divided
  • They are 'Only show backed-up content' and 'Hide clutter from other apps'
  • Google has also introduced a 'Customise by app' option
Google Photos for Android is receiving a new feature that offers users greater control over their grid view preferences. Previously, users could adjust the layout density by selecting between "Day," "Month," or a "Comfortable" view, and they also had the option to stack similar photos. Tapping on a stacked image tile allowed them to swipe through related photos in a carousel. With the new update, users can now further refine their experience by choosing to show or hide photos, GIFs, and videos from other apps.

Google Photos Adds New Customisations to Reduce Clutter

Google Photos for Android now offers new customisation options to help users make their photo grids more clutter-free. These were initially spotted by 9to5Google, however, Gadgets 360 was able to verify these changes. One of the new features is the 'Show content from other apps' option, which includes two sub-options called 'Only show backed-up content' and 'Hide clutter from other apps.'google photos gride view inline Google Photos Adds New Customisations to Reduce Clutter

The new customisation options are rolling out with Google Photos version 7.14 for Android. Once available, users will see a 'New! Keep your Photos view free of clutter from other apps' dialogue box right above the Memories carousel. To check if the update is available, users can try force-closing the app and reopening the overflow menu.

The 'Only show backed-up content' option shows photos from other apps than the native camera option that have been backed up or are waiting to be backed up. The other option that reads 'Hide clutter from other apps,' hides screenshots, GIFs, and memes once they are backed up. 

Further, Google introduced a 'Customise by app' option that allows users to manage media from specific apps like Pinterest, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and more. For each app, users can choose between Show all, Hide clutter, or Hide all options, to allow them more granular control over what appears on the photo library in the Google Photos app.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
