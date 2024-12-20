Technology News
Google Photos Developing Quick Edit Feature for Editing Media Before Sharing: Report

The Quick Edit feature may also allow users to quickly crop an image before sharing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 16:38 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos is the default media manager on most Android devices

Highlights
  • "Quick Edit" is reported to have auto-enhance and cropping functionality
  • The feature was spotted in Google Photos for Android version 7.10.0
  • It only appears when sharing a single photo or video
Google Photos may be developing a new feature which lets users edit photos and videos quickly before sharing them, according to a report. The feature is dubbed Quick Edit and is said to enable quick photo editing by automatically enhancing it. Further, it is reported to also have cropping functionality. This revelation builds upon a large set of features announced by Photos in recent weeks, including allowing users to delete media from the device backup without removing it locally and a new Moments tab which replaces the previous Memories tab.

Quick Edit Feature in Google Photos

Android Authority detailed the development of this feature in a report. As per the publication, a user spotted the Quick Edit screen when a single media file is selected for sharing. It reportedly has an Enhanced feature which works along the same lines as the Enhance option in the photo editing menu, automatically enhancing elements in the snapshot.

Additionally, the Quick Edit feature may also allow users to quickly crop an image before sharing it with others. Once done, a Share option is said to be present on the bottom-right of the screen.

However, both of these options only appear when a single file is selected. If users select multiple photos or videos, the existing share sheet comes up, as per the publication. This feature was reported in the Google Photos for Android app version 7.10.0. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to confirm its availability even on the latest version of the app. It is said to be not available to the public as of now.

Other Recent Additions

Google recently introduced functional changes for its Photos app which removes the ‘Memories' tab from the app's home page. It has been replaced by a new button which can be accessed by navigating to a sub-menu. The tech giant also rolled out a new feed which brings options to see updates to shared albums, conversations, memory, and storage.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google Photos App, Google Photos for Android, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
