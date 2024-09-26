Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Large Appliances

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is offering lucrative deals on washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

Updated: 26 September 2024 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung’s 236-litre convertible refrigerator is available for Rs. 26,490 during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is live for Amazon Prime members
  • The sale will open for all users on September 27
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale went live for Prime members in India on Thursday. The festive season-focused sale by the e-commerce giant offers discounts on a large variety of products. During the event, individuals can find lucrative deals on smartphones, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. The sale is also a good time for buyers to upgrade their existing large appliances. The sale is also offering deals on devices such as washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

Notably, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 will open for all users of the platform on September 27. Apart from direct discounts, buyers can avail of additional benefits on their purchases as well. The e-commerce giant is offering 10 percent of bank discounts up to Rs. 29,750 on using SBI Debit and Credit cards. The company is also offering rewards worth Rs. 10,000 as well as no-cost EMI options on certain purchases.

Apart from this, those making payments via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can also get up to five percent in cashback. The company highlights these offers are subject to terms and conditions. Here, we have curated the best deals on large appliances.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Refrigerators

Amazon offers a wide range of choices for refrigerators. Users can opt for single-door, double-door, and convertible form factors. Those concerned about power consumption can also look for their preferred capacity.

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price
Samsung Double-Door Refrigerator 236L Rs. 41,990 Rs. 26,490
Voltas Beko 472L Rs. 79,990 Rs. 46,990
LG Refrigerator 185L Rs. 22,199 Rs. 17,290
Samsung Single-Door Refrigerator 215L Rs. 30,999 Rs. 19,990
LG Refrigerator 242L Rs. 37,099 Rs. 24,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Washing Machines

Those looking for washing machines can take advantage of the Amazon sale. The platform is offering lucrative deals on front-load, top-load, semi-automatic, and automatic washing machines.

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price
Whirlpool Top-Load Fully Automatic Rs. 18,950 Rs. 14,790
Samsung Top-Load Fully Automatic 8Kg Rs. 27,000 Rs. 18,990
LG Semi-Automatic Top-Load Rs. 16,090 Rs. 10,990
Godrej Top-Load Fully Automatic Rs. 17,900 Rs. 12,990
Samsung Top-Load Fully Automatic 7Kg Rs. 21,000 Rs. 15,290

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Air Conditioners

Multiple options in terms of brands and cooling capacity in air conditioners can be found during the Amazon sale.

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Split AC Rs. 63,100 Rs. 37,490
Daikin 1.5 Ton Split AC Rs. 58,400 Rs. 35,490
Panasonic 1.5 Ton Split AC Rs. 55,400 Rs. 35,490
LG 1.5 Ton Split AC Rs. 85,990 Rs. 45,490
Cruise 1 Ton Split AC Rs. 44,900 Rs. 22,990
Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Sale
