Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Large Appliances

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale went live for Prime members in India on Thursday. The festive season-focused sale by the e-commerce giant offers discounts on a large variety of products. During the event, individuals can find lucrative deals on smartphones, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. The sale is also a good time for buyers to upgrade their existing large appliances. The sale is also offering deals on devices such as washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

Notably, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 will open for all users of the platform on September 27. Apart from direct discounts, buyers can avail of additional benefits on their purchases as well. The e-commerce giant is offering 10 percent of bank discounts up to Rs. 29,750 on using SBI Debit and Credit cards. The company is also offering rewards worth Rs. 10,000 as well as no-cost EMI options on certain purchases.

Apart from this, those making payments via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can also get up to five percent in cashback. The company highlights these offers are subject to terms and conditions. Here, we have curated the best deals on large appliances.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Refrigerators

Amazon offers a wide range of choices for refrigerators. Users can opt for single-door, double-door, and convertible form factors. Those concerned about power consumption can also look for their preferred capacity.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Washing Machines

Those looking for washing machines can take advantage of the Amazon sale. The platform is offering lucrative deals on front-load, top-load, semi-automatic, and automatic washing machines.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Air Conditioners

Multiple options in terms of brands and cooling capacity in air conditioners can be found during the Amazon sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.