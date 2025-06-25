Technology News
Google Pixel 10 to Miss Out on Vapour Chamber, Wi-Fi 7, and More: Report

Google's Pixel 9 supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2025 11:20 IST
Google Pixel 10 to Miss Out on Vapour Chamber, Wi-Fi 7, and More: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 series is expected to be launched on August 20

  • Pixel 10 will reportedly skip the ultra-stable video recording feature
  • Google is said to be working on a feature called "Ultra Res Zoom"
  • The Pixel 10 is expected to use the Tensor G5 SoC
Google's Pixel 10 series is rumoured to be unveiled at a Made by Google event on August 20. The handsets are expected to arrive in stores a week later. While the company has yet to confirm these dates officially, numerous details about the Pixel 10 series have leaked online. The base model is said to come with many upgrades, including a new triple rear camera unit, improved audio, and enhanced stabilisation for video recording. However, a new report suggests that the Pixel 10 may miss out on certain crucial features.

Pixel 10 May Skip These Features

According to Android Headlines, Google will not include a vapour chamber in the standard Pixel 10. The presence of a vapour chamber will help boost performance, particularly under heavy loads or while running games. Google skipped this feature for last year's Pixel 9, but the Pixel 9 Pro came with a vapour chamber cooling system.

Further, the report states that the Pixel 10 will also lack Wi-Fi 7 support. If this turns out to be true, it would be a notable step back from the Pixel 9, which does support Wi-Fi 7.

Google is said to be working on a feature called "Ultra Res Zoom" as an advanced version of Super Res Zoom. The report claims that this feature will be limited to the Pixel 10 Pro models. While Super Res Zoom provided up to 8x zoom, the report states that the “Ultra Res Zoom will be able to go much further.”

Additionally, Pixel 10 will reportedly skip the ultra-stable video recording feature as well. The vanilla model is said to come with matte sides and a glossy back, similar to its predecessor.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Pixel 10 will come with several upgrades like a revamped triple rear camera unit comprising a telephoto lens, improved loudspeaker performance, and gimbal-level image stabilisation. The lineup is rumoured to be announced at a Made by Google that will reportedly take place on August 20, with sales said to start on August 28. The new Pixel 10 lineup is expected to run on the Tensor G5 chipset.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Comment

