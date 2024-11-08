Google recently rolled out the latest November 2024 update for Pixel smartphones which mainly consists of a lot of bug fixes and security improvements. However, it also bundles a new Android 15 feature which might help prolong the lifespan of the smartphone's battery by allowing users to implement a charging limit, according to a report. It joins similar features recently introduced on other smartphones by brands such as OnePlus and Realme.

Battery Charging Limit on Google Pixel Smartphones

According to an Android Authority report, the Battery Charging Limit feature was previously expected to arrive with the Android 15 QPR 1 release in December. However, it has been reportedly rolled out with the November 2024 update for Pixel smartphones with the build number AP3A.241105.007 which is for devices from Pixel 6 to the Pixel 8 series.

The feature is reported to be visible in the Pixel's battery settings under the Charging optimisation header. It appears below the adaptive charging option and allows the user to set the charging limit of the battery to just 80 percent — a move that can help extend its lifespan, as per the company.

Gadgets 360 members tried to check the availability of the feature on a Pixel 8, but it wasn't there. It is speculated to be a server-side update to the settings app, meaning that Google could still enable it for the rest of the devices without requiring a software patch. Pixel smartphones already come with an adaptive charging feature that limits charging to 80 percent when plugged in overnight. The phone only charges up to 100 percent a few hours before the user unplugs it, based on the daily usage pattern.

A Battery Charging Limit–like feature has already been rolled out by other original equipment manufacturers such as Realme with its Realme UI 6.0 and OnePlus with the OxygenOS 15 — both updates based on Android 15. Apple offers similar functionality on iPhone, but with more flexibility when it comes to setting the charging limit.