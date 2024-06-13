Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to arrive in three storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2024 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit/ UnironicallyMe37

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to come in navy, pink and silver shadow shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 US pricing has been leaked
  • Despite price hike, storage options are likely to remain unchanged
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could weigh 239 grams
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. We have already seen multiple rumours about the design, colours, and specifications of the book-style foldable. A new leak finally gives us a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 price in the US,, ahead of its expected debut. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be more expensive than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5, at least in the US. Despite the price hike, the storage options are likely to remain unchanged from last year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price (Rumoured)

Smartprix collaborated with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) to leak the US pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. As per the report, the foldable phone will be priced at $1,899.99 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) for the base 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are tipped to retail at $2,019.99 (roughly Rs. 1,68,000) and $2,259.99 (roughly Rs. 1,78,000), respectively.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to come in navy, pink and silver shadow shades and weigh 239 grams. Samsung is expected to provide free storage upgrades for customers pre-booking the device. Further, there could be options to bundle accessories at a highly discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price May Be Higher Than Galaxy Z Fold 5

If this leak about the pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is accurate, it would mark a notable jump from the Galaxy Z Fold 5's launch price. The predecessor was priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000), $1,919 (1,60,000) and $2,159 (1,80,000) for the 256GB, 512 and 1TB versions, respectively.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is speculated to be priced around Rs. 1,69,999 or Rs. 1,74,999 in India for the base variant. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was priced at Rs. 1,54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. 

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The launch event is rumoured to take place on July 10 in Paris. The next generation foldable are expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and ship with the Android 14 operating system with One UI 6 on top. They are confirmed to come with Galaxy AI, just like the Galaxy S24 series.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
