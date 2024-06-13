Technology News

Bitcoin Price Remains Above $68,000 Mark, Prices of Most Altcoins Rise After US Fed Holds Key Rates Steady

Bitcoin is currently worth $68,105 (roughly Rs. 56.8 lakh) on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap and Coinbase and remains subject to fluctuation.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2024 11:58 IST
Bitcoin Price Remains Above $68,000 Mark, Prices of Most Altcoins Rise After US Fed Holds Key Rates Steady

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art_Ismail

The present valuation of the crypto sector currently stands at $2.47 trillion

Highlights
  • Shiba Inu rose in value alongside Polkadot, Cardano
  • The prices of Tether and Dogecoin fell on Thursday
  • Binance USD and Cartesi are both more expensive
Advertisement

Bitcoin has been trading sideways for days, with the value of the popular cryptocurrency remaining under the $70,000 (roughly Rs. 58.4 lakh) mark. On Thursday, the value of the world's most widely used digital asset grew by 0.66 percent. On international exchanges like CoinMarketCap and Coinbase, Bitcoin is currently trading at $68,105 (roughly Rs. 56.8 lakh) and remains subject to fluctuation. On the other hand, Bitcoin is now worth around $72,005 (roughly Rs. 60 lakh) on Indian exchanges like WazirX and CoinDCX.

"In the last 24 hours, the crypto market experienced volatility following the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which came in lower than expected. This initially led to a market pump, but prices soon retraced after the FOMC announcement that the Fed's fund rate would remain constant. For BTC, holding above the $67,000 level (roughly Rs. 55.9 lakh) is crucial to maintain the uptrend,” the CoinDCX markets desk told Gadgets360.

Ether price increased by 0.30 percent over the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, Ether is trading at $3,509 (roughly Rs. 2.93 lakh) on foreign exchanges, and $3,112 (roughly Rs. 2.6 lakh) on exchanges in India.

“Despite the imminent launch of Ether's spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, the price has remained below $3,750 (roughly Rs. 3.13 lakh) for the past three days. Some attribute ETH's lack of bullish momentum to the uncertainty surrounding the timeline for the individual S-1 fund filing approvals by the regulator. As indicated by derivatives metrics, Ether investors' optimism has dropped to its lowest point in three weeks,” the ZebPay Trade Desk told Gadgets360. “ETH has a strong support at $3,450 (roughly Rs. 2.88 lakh) whereas $3,700 (roughly Rs. 3.09 lakh) will now act as a resistance for the asset.”

Some altcoins also joined BTC and ETH on the profit-making side of the crypto chart on Thursday. These include Binance Coin, Solana, USD Coin, Ripple, and Cardano.

Similarly, the prices of Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Chainlink, Near Protocol, Polygon, and Litecoin also rose on Thursday.

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies that recorded losses, such as Tether, Dogecoin, Tron, Leo, Braintrust, and Circuits of Value marked their names, as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.40 percent over the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the present valuation of the crypto sector currently stands at $2.47 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,06,31,292 crore). At present, Bitcoin's dominance over the crypto sector valuation is at 54.2 percent. Ether commands 17.2 percent market dominance leaving the rest to other altcoins.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price, Colour and Storage Variants Leaked; Might Cost More Than Galaxy Z Fold 5

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Remains Above $68,000 Mark, Prices of Most Altcoins Rise After US Fed Holds Key Rates Steady
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi First Impressions
  2. CMF Phone 1 With Rotating Dial Teased; Buds 2, Watch Pro 2 May Also Debut
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Could Soon Be Available in This Colour Variant
  4. Google Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Will Let You Generate AI Images With Magic Canvas
  6. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Be Even More Expensive Than Its Predecessor
  7. Xiaomi 14 Civi With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Oppo A3 Pro Could Launch in India Soon; Might Look Like This
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A3 Pro India Variant Tipped to Launch Soon; Design Leaked in Hands-On Image
  2. Google Pixel Lookup Feature for Unknown Callers Rolling Out to Pixel Smartphones: Report
  3. Bitcoin Price Remains Above $68,000 Mark, Prices of Most Altcoins Rise After US Fed Holds Key Rates Steady
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G to Arrive in India in New Colour Variant, Tipster Claims
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price, Colour and Storage Variants Leaked; Might Cost More Than Galaxy Z Fold 5
  6. iOS 18 Gets New Bezel Animation, ‘Add to Queue’ Option in Apple Music
  7. YouTube Tests AI-Powered Comment Topics Summariser Feature for Shorts on Mobile
  8. Google Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design; Suggest Pixel 9 Pro XL Variant
  9. Vivo Y58 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India; Alleged Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications
  10. Wipro Launches Lab45 AI Platform to Improve Efficiency Across Enterprise Operations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »