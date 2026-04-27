Apple is expected to launch its first book-style foldable globally later this year, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the company has yet to confirm its anticipated debut, reports and leaks suggest that it will be marketed as either the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold. Little is known about the smartphone's design, aside from computer-aided design (CAD) renders and dummy images, which recently surfaced online and hinted at a wide folding form factor. Now, a blogger has leaked internal drawings of the purported foldable, revealing the dimensions and design of the rumoured iPhone Ultra.

iPhone Ultra Dimensions, Design (Expected)

Tech blogger Lanzuk (yeux1122) has leaked the internal diagrams of the Cupertino-based tech giant's first foldable. The image reveals the dimensions of the rumoured iPhone Ultra, suggesting that the phone could be 9.23mm thick in the folded state at its thinnest point, excluding the thickness of the rear camera plateau. If true, it would make the iPhone Fold marginally thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is 8.75mm thick.

Photo Credit: Naver/ @yeux1122

Meanwhile, the camera module is said to measure 4.46mm, which means that it could be approximately 13mm thick at its thickest point. Additionally, the purported iPhone Ultra is said to be launched in at least black and white colour options. Unfolded, the handset is shown to measure 167.59mm horizontally.

The leaked image suggests the foldable will reportedly be 120.59mm tall. In terms of design, the handset appears with a pill-shaped deco, housing two camera lenses, an LED flash, and a cutout for the secondary microphone. Moreover, a USB Type-C port appears on the bottom of the phone, along with a speaker grille.

A centre aligned hole-punch display cutout appears on the cover display of the iPhone Ultra. On the inside, the foldable screen is shown to sport another hole-punch display cutout, placed in the top-left corner.

Both of the cutouts are expected to feature selfie cameras. However, the diagrams do not show space for the Face ID sensors on either of the panels. Whether this will affect the availability of the Dynamic Island feature on Apple's first foldable is unknown.

A power button appears on the right side of the phone, while the left side is shown to feature volume controls and the Action Button. Similarly, the diagram does not show a dedicated cutout for the Camera Control button.