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  • Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 features a 13-inch 3.5K LCD panel with Dolby Vision support and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 13:45 IST
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 includes a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus (in-box)
  • Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 runs on Android 16
  • It offers several AI-based features like AI Notes and Smart Reader
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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 has been launched in India. The latest Android tablet by Lenovo runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and offers on-device AI features. It arrives in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration and flaunts a 13-inch 3.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 features four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet has a 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 was first previewed during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 last month.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Price in India, Availability

The new Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available on Lenovo.com, e-commerce websites and retail stores starting May 1.

As an introductory offer, buyers of the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000. Lenovo is offering a one-year warranty for the tablet.

As mentioned, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 was announced at MWC 2026 for EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 58,000). It is available in Cloud Grey, Jelly Mint and Luna Grey colour options.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Specifications

The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 runs on Android 16, and it is confirmed to receive two OS upgrades until Android 18, and four years of security patches until 2030. It features a 13-inch 3.5K (2,190x3,540 pixels) LCD panel with Dolby Vision support, 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 319ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver 600 nits peak brightness and up to 800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

Under the hood, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset alongside the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, Adreno 825 GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet offers several AI-based features like AI Notes, Smart Reader, AI Creation Tools, and Live Transcript. It also includes Circle to Search, Google Gemini, and real-time translation.

idea tab pro gen 2 lenovo inline Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

On the rear, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 has a 13-megapixel camera with autofocus and an 8-megapixel front camera with fixed focus. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, RGB sensor, gyroscope, and Hall sensor. The tablet includes a quad JBL audio unit with Dolby Atmos support.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 supports the Lenovo 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack and touchpad (sold separately). It includes a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus (in-box) with 4,096 levels for pressure sensitivity.

Lenovo has packed a 10,200mAh battery on the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with support for 45W fast charging. The tablet measures 191.91mm x 296.48mm x 6.20mm and weighs 598g.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2190x3540 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
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Further reading: Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Price in India, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Specifications, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
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