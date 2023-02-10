Technology News

ISRO Launches SSLV-D2 Mission Months After Facing Partial Failure

SSLV-D2 is intended to inject the EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into 450 km circular orbit.

By ANI | Updated: 10 February 2023 17:33 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The new vehicle was developed to capture the emerging small and microsatellite commercial market

Highlights
  • SSLV-D2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota
  • EOS-07, two co-passenger satellites, were put into 450-km earth orbit
  • "Janus 1 satellite separated. SSLV D2 mission accomplished," said ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle — SSLV-D2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Friday.

The launch has put ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07 and two co-passenger satellites Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 into a 450 km circular orbit around the Earth.

According to ISRO, the second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 was scheduled at 09:18 hours IST from the first launch pad at SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota. SSLV-D2 is intended to inject the EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into 450 km circular orbit, in its 15-minute flight.

Soon after the launch, Mission Director, ISRO Vinoth said "Janus-1 satellite separated. SSLV D2 mission accomplished."

The new vehicle was developed to capture the emerging small and microsatellite commercial market. "SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission is accomplished successfully. SSLV-D2 placed EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits," the ISRO director said.

EOS-07 is 156.3 kg satellite designed, developed and realized by ISRO. New experiments include mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload. Janus-1, a 10.2 kg satellite belongs to US-based firm Antaris . It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 t.

Meanwhile the 8.7 kg satellite AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Chennai-based Space Kidz India.

SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits on 'launch-on-demand' basis. The space research body said it provides low-cost access to Space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure. The first test flight of SSLV ended in partial failure on August 9, 2022.

Further reading: ISRO, Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2), EOS-07, Janus-1, AzaadiSAT-2
