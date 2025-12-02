Khujechi Toke Raat Berate OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?

The new release date for the Bengali series Khujechi Toke Raat Berate is confirmed on December 12 on Adda Times. The series covers the story of a couple, Indra and Anu. Their relationship takes a toll when Rudra enters their life, and he is seeking revenge from Indra for his brother's life. So the real challenge for the couple is to stay together despite the misunderstandings and threats they get. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Khujechi Toke Raat Berate?

The Bengali Series Khujechi Toke Raat Berate is confirmed to release on December 12 only on Adda Times.

Official Trailer and Plot

The official trailer was released on December 1, 2025. It is a romance thriller seemingly revolving around a story where Love is intertwined with betrayal and deception.

The movie covers the story of a young couple named Indra and Anu. It is basically a complex story of Love and betrayal, as the tagline goes Love can Save You or Destroy You. The plot centers around where the dark side of Love leads to deception. As someone seeking revenge from Indra, which leads to misunderstandings and conflict within the couple, irrespective of the threat they face, is what is covered in the movie.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee, to stream on the platform Adda Times. The movie features Swastika Dutta, Gaurav Chakraborty, and Anindya Sengupta in the lead roles, amongst many.

Reception

Khujechi Toke Raat Berate is an Abhimanyu Mukherjee directorial series to release on Adda Times. As of now, there is no IMDB rating available.