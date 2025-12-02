Technology News
English Edition

Khujechi Toke Raat Berate OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?

Khujechi Toke Raat Berate, a Bengali Series to stream on Adda Times, this December.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2025 16:37 IST
Khujechi Toke Raat Berate OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?

Photo Credit: Adda Times

Khujechi Toke Raat Berate, a Bengali Series to stream on Adda Times.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A romance thriller available to stream on Adda Times.
  • Anu and Indra, who are threatened by Rudra, who is seeking revenge.
  • While the two are trying to save them from the multiple threats.
Advertisement

The new release date for the Bengali series Khujechi Toke Raat Berate is confirmed on December 12 on Adda Times. The series covers the story of a couple, Indra and Anu. Their relationship takes a toll when Rudra enters their life, and he is seeking revenge from Indra for his brother's life. So the real challenge for the couple is to stay together despite the misunderstandings and threats they get. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Khujechi Toke Raat Berate?

The Bengali Series Khujechi Toke Raat Berate is confirmed to release on December 12 only on Adda Times.

Official Trailer and Plot

The official trailer was released on December 1, 2025. It is a romance thriller seemingly revolving around a story where Love is intertwined with betrayal and deception.

The movie covers the story of a young couple named Indra and Anu. It is basically a complex story of Love and betrayal, as the tagline goes Love can Save You or Destroy You. The plot centers around where the dark side of Love leads to deception. As someone seeking revenge from Indra, which leads to misunderstandings and conflict within the couple, irrespective of the threat they face, is what is covered in the movie.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee, to stream on the platform Adda Times. The movie features Swastika Dutta, Gaurav Chakraborty, and Anindya Sengupta in the lead roles, amongst many.

Reception

Khujechi Toke Raat Berate is an Abhimanyu Mukherjee directorial series to release on Adda Times. As of now, there is no IMDB rating available.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Khujechi Toke Raat Berate, Bengali Series, adda times, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Khujechi Toke Raat Berate OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  3. Instagram Could Soon Limit the Number of Hashtags Used in a Post
  4. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  5. Redmi 15C 5G Camera Details Confirmed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  7. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10-Inch Display at This Price
  9. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  10. Vivo X300 Review: Pro Power, Pocket Size
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026
  2. Amazon’s Rufus AI Chatbot Helps Drive Black Friday Sales and Engagement, Data Shows
  3. Redmi 15C 5G Camera Details Confirmed a Day Ahead of Launch in India: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Hardware Upgrades Spotted in Leaked Comparison With Galaxy S25 Counterparts
  5. Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price, Battery Capacity and Other Key Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Global Debut
  6. Khujechi Toke Raat Berate OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?
  7. Twinless Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV: What You Need to Know
  8. Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
  10. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »