Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages

Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages

Instagram will now let creators use AI to translate their Reels in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi languages as well.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 January 2026 14:33 IST
Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Claudio Schwarz

Earlier, Instagram supported English, Spanish, Portuguese and Hindi language translations

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • These five new languages were first announced in November 2025
  • Instagram will also use AI to sync lip movements in Reels
  • Adam Mosseri said translated Reels will be recommended to more users
Advertisement

Instagram is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice translation and lip-syncing feature for Reels to more languages. Making the announcement on Friday, the social media platform said that it is now rolling out support for five Indian languages, in addition to the four existing languages. The India-focused expansion is interesting, as it highlights that the Meta-owned platform considers the market important and prioritises the early rollout of features. Instagram first announced the five languages in November 2025, but it has now started rolling them out to creators and users.

Instagram Brings India-Focused Reels Update

In a press note, Instagram introduced two new India-centric updates, which were announced at a “House of Instagram” event in Mumbai. The first is the support for more Indian languages in Reels, and the second is the support for Indian language fonts for captions and in-video text. The company said these updates “not only underline India's importance for Meta, but also further the possibilities for creators to reach new audiences.”

Instagram is now rolling out support for Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. These AI-powered translations, where creators will be able to use Meta AI to dub their Reels with lip syncing. Once turned on, viewers will see an option to change the language of the Reel to one of the supported ones. Notably, these languages were first announced in November, and they add to the existing support for English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The company highlighted that, despite being translated, the videos will not sound robotic and instead, Meta AI will preserve the sound and tone of the creator's voice to make them sound like them. Even the pitch and emotion in the voice are said to be carried over to the translated language. Further, with lip sync, the AI can also match the audio with the speaker's mouth movements to make the video feel more immersive.

Separately, Indian creators are also being empowered with new Indian fonts on the Edits app. This will allow them to add in-video text or captions in Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts, in languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and Marathi. This update will be rolled out to the Android app in the coming days.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Instagram, Reels, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin Trades Above $95,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Market Sentiment

Related Stories

Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 12 - Jan 18): Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, and More
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Could Launch in India on This Date
  3. Here's How Much the Vivo X200T Could Cost in India: See Expected Specs
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  5. iQOO Z11 Turbo With 200-Megapixel Camera Arrives in China at This Price
  6. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked
  7. Instagram Will Let You Dub, Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages
  8. India Becomes World's Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users
  9. Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon's Republic Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Might Have Spotted Hidden Supermassive Black Holes
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  3. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. India Becomes World’s Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
  6. Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages
  7. Bitcoin Trades Above $95,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Market Sentiment
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Reportedly Leaked
  9. Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch With A20 Pro Chip; Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »