Instagram is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice translation and lip-syncing feature for Reels to more languages. Making the announcement on Friday, the social media platform said that it is now rolling out support for five Indian languages, in addition to the four existing languages. The India-focused expansion is interesting, as it highlights that the Meta-owned platform considers the market important and prioritises the early rollout of features. Instagram first announced the five languages in November 2025, but it has now started rolling them out to creators and users.

In a press note, Instagram introduced two new India-centric updates, which were announced at a “House of Instagram” event in Mumbai. The first is the support for more Indian languages in Reels, and the second is the support for Indian language fonts for captions and in-video text. The company said these updates “not only underline India's importance for Meta, but also further the possibilities for creators to reach new audiences.”

Instagram is now rolling out support for Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. These AI-powered translations, where creators will be able to use Meta AI to dub their Reels with lip syncing. Once turned on, viewers will see an option to change the language of the Reel to one of the supported ones. Notably, these languages were first announced in November, and they add to the existing support for English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The company highlighted that, despite being translated, the videos will not sound robotic and instead, Meta AI will preserve the sound and tone of the creator's voice to make them sound like them. Even the pitch and emotion in the voice are said to be carried over to the translated language. Further, with lip sync, the AI can also match the audio with the speaker's mouth movements to make the video feel more immersive.

Separately, Indian creators are also being empowered with new Indian fonts on the Edits app. This will allow them to add in-video text or captions in Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts, in languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and Marathi. This update will be rolled out to the Android app in the coming days.