Instagram is reportedly working on a new paid subscription feature. The feature, spotted by a developer on X, is expected to introduce additional perks, including the ability to create unlimited audience lists. The service already offers a paid subscription called Meta Verified for both Facebook and Instagram. This is available in India, and it offers a blue checkmark for users after verifying their identity using a government-issued ID to confirm authenticity, as well as other features aimed at creators and businesses.

Instagram Could Bring New Paid Subscription

X user Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) claims that Instagram is working on a new paid subscription feature that allows creators to create unlimited audience lists. This paid subscription is also said to bring some additional tools, including the ability to see the list of followers who don't follow you back and view Instagram Stories anonymously without appearing in the viewers' list.

👆🏻 #Instagram is working on a new paid subscription** that will offer new perks, including the ability to create unlimited audience lists, see the list of followers who don't follow you back and sneak a peek at a story without showing that you've viewed it 👀 pic.twitter.com/cQp6xUEzOY — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 22, 2026

Paluzzi states that the rumoured 'Super Like' feature and the ability to search within the list of story viewers could become part of this new subscription or "be included among the benefits of Meta Verified". The Super Like functionality may allow users to show extra support for a Story beyond regular likes by pressing and holding the like button.

However, Instagram hasn't shared any details about this rumoured new paid subscription plan. The company already offers Meta Verified paid subscription service which features additional benefits beyond regular accounts.

The Meta Verified users will get a blue verified badge that shows their identity has been authenticated with a government-issued ID. It offers direct access to Meta support and proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

In India, pricing for a Meta Verified subscription starts at Rs. 639 for a single app, but customers can opt for plans that cost as much as Rs. 21,000.

Instagram has been adding new interactive features to the app lately. The company announced the 'Your Algorithm' feature last month to give users more control over what they see on the app. It has also added support for new Indian languages like Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu in Reels. It also added support for Indian language fonts for captions and in-video text.