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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 Clear Key Regulatory Hurdle Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 was reportedly listed on a certification website in China with the model number SM-L3550.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 June 2026 18:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 Clear Key Regulatory Hurdle Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was launched in July 2024

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might support 10W charging
  • The Galaxy Watch 9 moniker was recently spotted on Samsung’s site
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the two smartwatches
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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was launched in India and other global markets in July 2024. It has been almost two years since the launch of the South Korean tech giant's flagship smartwatch model, which sports a squircle-shaped dial and a round display. While there have been rumours and leaks regarding a successor to the wearable for a while, Samsung has yet to announce the device. Now, the purported Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has received a key certification in China, along with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, hinting that the two smartwatches could be unveiled in the country soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 Spotted on China's 3C Database

Two Samsung smartwatch models have been listed on the 3C certification database with the model numbers SM-L3550 and SM-L7150. A SammyGuru report claims that the listing belongs to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch 9, respectively. However, the same has yet to be confirmed by the South Korean tech conglomerate. If this is true, then the company could be gearing up to soon launch the two smartwatches in China, along with other global markets.

samsung galaxy watch ultra 2 3c listing inline Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 was listed on the 3C database with the model number SM-L3550.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

While the listing does not reveal any other details, it does confirm that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch 9 will launch with 10W wireless charging support via a dedicated wireless charging puck. The two models will reportedly arrive with the same charging support as their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 8, respectively.

However, this is not the first time that the two rumoured smartwatch models have appeared on a certification database. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 were reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model numbers SM-L716U and SM-L345U, respectively.

On top of this, the Galaxy Watch 9 moniker was recently listed on Samsung's website in Canada, seemingly confirming the imminent launch of the smartwatch. The South Korean tech giant will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 series this summer, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright display
  • Dynamic watch faces
  • Rugged design
  • Several strap options
  • One UI works flawlessly
  • Reliable health tracking features
  • Bad
  • Goodbye rotating bezel
  • Shaky GPS
  • ECG and BP features locked to Samsung devices
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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