Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was launched in India and other global markets in July 2024. It has been almost two years since the launch of the South Korean tech giant's flagship smartwatch model, which sports a squircle-shaped dial and a round display. While there have been rumours and leaks regarding a successor to the wearable for a while, Samsung has yet to announce the device. Now, the purported Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has received a key certification in China, along with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, hinting that the two smartwatches could be unveiled in the country soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 Spotted on China's 3C Database

Two Samsung smartwatch models have been listed on the 3C certification database with the model numbers SM-L3550 and SM-L7150. A SammyGuru report claims that the listing belongs to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch 9, respectively. However, the same has yet to be confirmed by the South Korean tech conglomerate. If this is true, then the company could be gearing up to soon launch the two smartwatches in China, along with other global markets.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 was listed on the 3C database with the model number SM-L3550.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

While the listing does not reveal any other details, it does confirm that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch 9 will launch with 10W wireless charging support via a dedicated wireless charging puck. The two models will reportedly arrive with the same charging support as their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 8, respectively.

However, this is not the first time that the two rumoured smartwatch models have appeared on a certification database. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 were reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model numbers SM-L716U and SM-L345U, respectively.

On top of this, the Galaxy Watch 9 moniker was recently listed on Samsung's website in Canada, seemingly confirming the imminent launch of the smartwatch. The South Korean tech giant will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 series this summer, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.