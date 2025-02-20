Nothing Phone 3a series will debut on March 4 in India and the lineup is expected to include the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The UK-based company recently shared teasers confirming the camera design of the lineup. As we wait for the official reveal, the Phone 3a Pro model has popped up on the Geekbench benchmarking site. It is shown with an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset on the online database alongside 12GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Runs Geekbench

An unannounced Nothing smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number A059P. This model number is believed to be that of Phone 3a Pro. According to previous leaks, the non-Pro model is associated with the model number A059.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro prototype scored 1,208 points in single-core testing and 3,325 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset has 11.17GB of RAM, this could be translated to 12GB on paper. The listing dated February 19 shows Android 15 operating systems as well.

As per the Geekbench listing, an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 2.50 GHz, three cores capped at 2.40GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds suggest that it will run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Nothing Phone 3a series is confirmed to launch on March 4 in global markets, including India. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The lineup will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai. The series will get 50-megapixel triple rear cameras including a periscope Sony sensor with OIS.

A recent leak offered insights about Nothing Phone 3a Pro's pricing. It is likely to cost EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The base Phone 3a is said to come in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and configurations with a starting price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

