JioFinance on Friday introduced a festive offer called Jio Gold 24K Days ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. Customers will get rewards for purchasing digital gold via the company's platform. As part of this limited-time festive scheme, customers who purchase gold via the JioFinance or MyJio apps can avail guaranteed rewards, including 2 percent extra gold, and stand a chance to win other prizes. The JioFinance app was launched in India in 2024.

JioFinance to Offer 2 Percent Additional Gold on Digital Gold Purchases

Between October 18 and October 23, JioFinance will offer festive rewards to customers as part of the Jio Gold 24K Days offer. During this Diwali special offer period, customers purchasing digital gold worth Rs. 2,000 or more from the JioFinance and MyJio apps will receive 2 percent extra gold. This will be credited directly to their gold wallet within 72 hours of purchase.

Further, customers purchasing gold worth Rs. 20,000 or more from the JioFinance and MyJio apps will automatically qualify for the Jio Gold Mega Prize Draw, which features total prizes worth Rs. 10 lakh. These include smartphones, TVs, gold coins, mixer grinders, and gift vouchers.

Winners will be selected through a lucky draw and announced on October 27, and winners will be informed via email and SMS. The company says that users can make purchases starting from Rs. 10 during the offer period.

The JioFinance app was launched in India in October last year. It offers a wide range of services, including utility bill payments, loans, insurance, payment solutions, and investment options. It also allows users to perform UPI payments by linking their bank accounts and scanning QR codes at offline stores. It also supports online transfers and payments to other users.

The JioFinance app is available for download on Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS). Users can also access it through the MyJio platform.