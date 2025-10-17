OnePlus 15 will be announced on October 27 as a follow-up to last year's OnePlus 13. The Chinese smartphone maker company has been teasing the upcoming flagship vigorously on its social media handles, and a new post showcases the colourways of the device. The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be offered in three shades. The OnePlus 15 will run on Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will have an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

In a new set of teasers posted by OnePlus on Weibo, the company offers us a closer look at the upcoming OnePlus 15. It is confirmed to be available in Absolute Black, Mist Purple, and Original Sand Dune (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus 15 in Mist Purple

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Last year's OnePlus 13, in comparison, was available in Blue, Obsidian, and White (translated from Chinese) finishes in China. In India, the handset is offered in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options.

The official images show the OnePlus 15 with a centrally located hole punch cutout on the display and slightly curved edges. It has a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded corners.

OnePlus 15 will be introduced in China on October 27 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. It has been listed on OnePlus' official store in China, JD.com, and other e-commerce platforms for pre-reservations.

OnePlus 15 Specifications (Expected)

We already knew that the OnePlus 15 would have an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It will be equipped with a third-generation BOE Oriental screen with 1.15mm bezels on all four sides.

The OnePlus 15 will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The global variant of the handset will ship with OxygenOS 16, which is also based on Android 16.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus 15 will get a 6.7-inch screen. It could feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. The camera unit will allegedly include a 50-megapixel secondary camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It is tipped to use a 7,300mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset might have an IP68-rated dust and water resistance build.