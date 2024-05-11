Technology News
Microsoft Directed to Pay IPA Technologies $242 Million in Cortana Patent Lawsuit

A US jury agreed with IPA Technologies after a week-long trial that Microsoft's voice-recognition technology violates the firm's patent rights

Photo Credit: Reuters

Highlights
  • Microsoft infringed on IPA Technologies patents, a US jury said on Friday
  • The firm must now pay IPA Technologies a sum of $242 million
  • Microsoft's Cortana voice assistant violated IPA's patent rights
Microsoft must pay patent owner IPA Technologies $242 million, a federal jury in Delaware said on Friday after determining that Microsoft's Cortana virtual-assistant software infringed an IPA patent.

The jury agreed with IPA after a week-long trial that Microsoft's voice-recognition technology violates IPA's patent rights in computer-communications software.

IPA is a subsidiary of patent-licensing company Wi-LAN, which is jointly owned by Canadian technology company Quarterhill and two investment firms. It bought the patent and others from SRI International's Siri Inc, which Apple acquired in 2010 and whose technology it used in its Siri virtual assistant.

"We remain confident that Microsoft never infringed on IPA's patents and will appeal," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Representatives for IPA and Wi-LAN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the verdict.

IPA filed the lawsuit in 2018, accusing Microsoft of infringing patents related to personal digital assistants and voice-based data navigation.

The case was later narrowed to concern one IPA patent. Microsoft argued that it does not infringe and that the patent is invalid.

IPA has also sued Google and Amazon over its patents. Amazon defeated IPA's lawsuit in 2021, and the Google case is still ongoing.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Microsoft, Cortana, Patents
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
