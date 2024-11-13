Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Mail, Calendar, and People apps for Windows by the end of the year. It is migrating users to the new Outlook for Windows app, where they will be able to access their local emails, calendar events, and stored contacts on a single platform — services previously available on three separate apps. The Redmond-based technology giant is also planning to replace the desktop version of Outlook with the web-based version.

Microsoft Ends Support for Apps

In a blog post, Microsoft highlighted that it wants users to use its Outlook app, which comes with a simplified design and expansive list of features. Thus, the tech giant will no longer support apps such as Mail, Calendar, and People from December 31 onwards. It says users who don't move to the new platform “will no longer be able to send and receive email using Windows Mail and Calendar.”

However, local emails, calendar events, and contacts stored in Mail, Calendar, and People will remain exportable. Additionally, users who do not wish to use the new app will have a choice of going back to the Windows Mail and Calendar platforms. The company adds that most email accounts, including Outlook, Hotmail, work, and school, will be supported by the new app. Furthermore, it also includes support for third-party accounts such as Gmail, Yahoo, and iCloud via the Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP).

Notably, Outlook for Windows was available in the preview stage until August, when Microsoft launched it globally for users. It comes pre-installed on Windows devices running Windows 11, version 23H2 or higher. Once signed in, Outlook will launch into the account users have set as their default send account.

The app allows users to see their various accounts and calendars in one view. They can also toggle between accounts to see their emails and contacts. It also bundles artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, such as intelligent spelling and grammar checks, AI writing tools, and Copilot features.