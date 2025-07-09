Technology News
Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE With 3.4-inch Cover Display, Exynos 2400 SoC Launched

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE comes with an Armor Aluminium frame for durability.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 19:32 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE sports a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is its first non-flagship foldable handset
  • The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset
  • It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in New York on Wednesday. The clamshell-style phone is the first non-premium foldable offering from the South Korean tech conglomerate. It sits below the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 in Samsung's lineup of handsets having foldable form factors. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. It comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, a dual rear camera unit, and support for Galaxy AI features. The phone has an IP48–rated build against dust and water ingress.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price, Availability

The price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option. It is also available with 256GB of onboard storage, priced at Rs. 95,999. The foldable smartphone is offered in two colour options — Black or White.

Samsung has announced that buyers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE today. Those who pre-order before July 12 will be able to purchase the 256GB option at the same price as the 128GB variant. The phone will go on sale in India starting July 25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE ships with One UI 8 based on Android 16. The clamshell-style foldable handset sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen with a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate and a 2,600 nits peak brightness, and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. The latter comes with customisable wallpapers and interactive weather and gallery widgets.

Under the hood, it is powered by a proprietary Exynos 2400 chipset which also powers last year's flagship Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in select markets. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung has onboarded support for Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This includes productivity-linked additions like Gemini Live, Now Brief, Now Bar, AI Select, Natural Language Search, Writing Assist, Circle-to-Search, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, and Transcript Assist. Further, users can also express their creativity by taking advantage of enhancements to existing features such as Audio Eraser, Photo Assist, Drawing Assist, Portrait Studio, and Sketch-to-Image.

Lastly, Samsung has introduced third-party app support for the Live Translate feature, whereas there are also Call Assist, Call Transcript, and Interpreter features on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

On the outside, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is equipped with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Meanwhile, it also has a 10-megapixel camera on the inner screen for selfies and video calls. The optics system is powered by Samsung's ProVisual Engine and comes with features like Nightography and Dual Preview.

For privacy and security, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE comes with the Personal Data Engine which collects and encrypts your data, following which it is stored in the Knox Vault. The phone's design is said to have been refined compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It has a thickness of 6.9mm (unfolded) and 14.9mm (folded).

For durability, it has an Armor Aluminium frame and an IP48 rating against dust and water ingress. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

You can catch all the live updates from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event here.

Shaurya Tomer
