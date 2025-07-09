Technology News
Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen, Exynos 2500 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has two outward-facing cameras, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 19:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge cover display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 ships with Android 16-based One UI 8
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is equipped with ProVisual Engine
  • The handset supports AI features like Now Bar and Now Brief
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched globally, including in India, on Wednesday, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The clamshell foldable is equipped with an Exynos 2500 SoC and features a redesigned cover screen compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The phone sports a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge display, replacing the previous folder-shaped screen. It is also one of the first Samsung phones to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 measures just 6.5mm in thickness, which is slimmer than the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 6.9mm profile.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,21,999. The phone is offered in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jetblack, and Mint shades. The Mint option will be available only through the Samsung India website.

It is currently available for pre-order via the official website and will go on sale starting July 25. As part of a special offer, customers who pre-order by July 12 will be able to get the 12GB + 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 gets a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main foldable display and a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen. Both panels offer up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits brightness level, while the outer panel comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handset is powered by an in-house 3nm Exynos 2500 SoC. It supports 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on One UI 8, based on Android 16, out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 carries two outward-facing cameras, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with a wide-angle lens and 2x optical quality zoom alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Placed towards the top of the main display, the phone also has a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

samsung galaxy flip7 gadgets360 inline Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 measures 6.5mm when unfolded

 

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is equipped with ProVisual Engine, which consists of several AI imaging and editing tools. The smartphone also supports other AI features like Transcript Assist, Note Assist, Call Assist and Live Translation. It arrives with integrated Google Gemini features and supports Google's Circle to Search. Other productivity features include Now Bar and Now Brief. The former is a floating bar which allows users to manage music playback, live notification and more, while the latter can offer users a personalised rundown of their plans for the day directly from the cover screen.

Samsung packs a 4,300mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The clamshell foldable boasts an Armor Aluminium middle frame and an Armor FlexHinge, which is claimed to be slimmer than the hinge on the existing Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has an IP48 dust and water-resistant build. It measures 6.5mm in thickness when unfolded, 13.7mm when folded, and it weighs 188g.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
