Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series was launched globally, as well as in India, on Wednesday. However, the company did not update the Watch Ultra, but it did give the watch a fresh coat of paint. Apart from the new colour, all specifications remain the same as the Watch Ultra from last year. It has a titanium casing as well as an IP6X dust-resistant and a 10ATM water-resistant build. The watch carries a MIL-STD 810H durability certification. Notably, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip FE smartphones on the same day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Titanium Blue Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 is now available in a new Titanium Blue colour option priced at Rs. 59,999. It will be sold alongside the Titanium Silver, Titanium Grey, and Titanium White colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Titanium Blue Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue has the same specifications as the model launched last year. It features a 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display, a 47mm dial, a titanium casing, and is rated IP6X for dust resistance, 10ATM for water resistance, and MIL-STD 810H for durability. The watch is claimed to function in extreme temperatures, ranging from -20-degree centigrade to 55-degree centigrade.

The Watch Ultra supports 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. On the right edge, it features a Quick Button that allows users to instantly launch their preferred sports mode. Long-pressing the button activates an SOS siren, which is reportedly audible up to 180 meters away and can reach a volume of up to 86dB. The watch supports both L1 and L5 GPS frequencies.

Heath and wellness features on the Galaxy Watch Ultra include fall detection, sleep monitoring, high stress alert, running coach and Energy Score. The latter uses Galaxy AI tools to analyse the user's key indicators to offer a daily readiness score. The watch offers heart rate, vascular load, and blood pressure data as well. It also carries an ECG sensor and measures the user's Antioxidant Index.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra packs a 590mAh battery and wireless fast charging support. On a single charge, it is claimed to offer up to 48 hours of usage time in the Exercise Power Saving Mode. In the complete Power Saving Mode, the watch is said to last for up to 100 hours.