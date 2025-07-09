Technology News
Realme 15 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, GT Boost 3.0 for Gaming

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will debut in India alongside the Realme 15 5G.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 12:03 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will be available in multiple shades

Highlights
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
  • The phone is teased to have an AnTuTu score exceeding 1.1 million
  • Expected features include GT Boost 3.0, AI Gaming Coach 2.0 and more
Realme 15 5G Series is set to be launched in India on July 24. In the days leading up to its debut, the China-based OEM has been revealing several details about the top-end model in the lineup; the Realme 15 Pro 5G. The latest reveal confirms that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen series processor. The Pro variant is also claimed to have an AnTuTu score of more than 1.1 million.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Chipset Announced

The Realme 15 Pro 5G, advertised as its most advanced “AI party phone” to date, will carry a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. It is built using a 4nm process and is expected to bring upgrades in terms of CPU, GPU, and NPU performance, the company said in a press note. The processor will power gaming, multi-tasking, and “next-gen” AI capabilities on the Realme 15 Pro 5G.

realme 15 pro 5g chip Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G chipset details have been announced
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The company also revealed that the upcoming handset has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 1.1 million. This potentially puts the phone at par with competing handsets such as the Honor 200 Pro (1.162 million), Motorola Edge 60 Pro (1.086 million), and the OnePlus Nord 4 (1.084 million).

Gaming capabilities of the Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by its proprietary GT Boost 3.0 technology, which tailors the performance on a frame-by-frame basis. The company claims it can achieve a stable 120fps gameplay in games like Free Fire.

Additionally, the handset will debut with Gaming Coach 2.0, which provides strategic guidance for gaming in real time. It is also confirmed to have AI Ultra Touch Control. This feature is claimed to improve the responsiveness of controls and increase the sensitivity in high-action zones.

Previously, Realme announced AI imaging tools like AI Edit Genie and AI Party for the Realme 15 Pro 5G. The first is expected to arrive as a voice-based photo editing tool, whereas the latter can adjust settings such as contrast, saturation, and shutter speed based on environmental conditions in real time.

The phone is speculated to be sold through the Realme India Store and Flipkart in multiple colourways, including Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green.

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch, Realme 15 5G series
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
