OnePlus Nord 5 series is set to be launched in India today, July 8, at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event. The lineup is confirmed to comprise two handsets — the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Nord CE 5. In the days leading up to launch, the China-based OEM has been revealing key details about both handsets. The OnePlus Nord 5 will come with a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 5 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset.

So, with launch on the horizon, here's all you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 5 series including its price, expected features and specifications.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series Launch: How to Watch Livestream

The OnePlus Nord 5 series will be unveiled at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event which begins at 2 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed live on OnePlus India's social media handles, website, as well as the official YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the video embedded below.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series Price in India (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord 5 is tipped to be priced in India around the Rs. 30,000 mark, the same price at which the Nord 4 was introduced. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 could also have a starting price similar to the Nord CE 4; Rs. 24,999.

Both phones are confirmed to be available for purchase via the OnePlus Official Store and Amazon India.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series Features and Specifications

According to rumours, the OnePlus Nord 5 will sport a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the phone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM. For gaming, it is teased to support hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing leveraging the Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology.

In the camera department, the handset will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-700 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 116-degree field-of-view (FoV). It is also confirmed to debut with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

It will likely pack a 5,200mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 may come with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has confirmed that the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC will power the phone, along with a Mali-G615 GPU and LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the handset is teased to arrive with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is confirmed to pack a 7,100mAh battery which supports SuperVOOC fast charging at 80W. As per the company, the handset can be charged from 0-100 percent in 59 minutes. Meanwhile, a 10-minute charge will deliver up to six hours of streaming on YouTube.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the OnePlus Nord 5 series launch event today.