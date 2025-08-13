Poco M7 Plus 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The handset is equipped with a large 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 33W fast charging as well as reverse charging for other phones and other accessories. The company claims that the phone packs the largest battery in its price segment to date. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone joins the existing Poco M7 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G variants in the country.

Poco M7 Plus 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco M7 Plus 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 14,999. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting August 19 at 12pm IST. It is sold in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black and Chrome Silver shades.

Buyers can avail an instant Rs. 1,000 discount with HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, or claim an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices as part of the launch offer.

Poco M7 Plus 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco M7 Plus 5G sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 288Hz touch sampling rate and an 850 nits peak brightness level. The display features triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free and circadian standards.

You get a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset on the Poco M7 Plus 5G, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB. It supports up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The phone will receive two years of major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Poco M7 Plus 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and an unspecified secondary camera. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The cameras support video recording at up to 1080p/ 30fps.

The Poco M7 Plus 5G packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone measures 169.48×80.45×8.40mm and weighs 217g.

