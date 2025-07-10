Technology News
Apple Adds iCloud Passwords Support For Mozilla Firefox Via Browser Extension on Windows

Apple has added autofill passwords support for Mozilla Firefox through a browser extension. The feature is currently only available for Windows 11.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 13:35 IST
Apple Adds iCloud Passwords Support For Mozilla Firefox Via Browser Extension on Windows

Photo Credit: Mozilla

Mozilla had last updated the Firefox add-on on February 4

Highlights
  • The Mozilla Firefox add-on has been available to users for months
  • Apple earlier supported iCloud passwords on Edge and Chrome only
  • Users need iCloud for Windows app to enable the feature
Apple has added iCloud passwords support for Mozilla Firefox on Windows PC via an extension that will allow users to autofill their credentials on the browser. The feature was only functional for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users earlier on Windows PC. However, there is no standalone password manager available, which means that people will have to use the iCloud for Windows app to manage their credentials and enable the feature.

The Extension Has Been Live For Months

According to Apple's updated iCloud for Windows support page, the Cupertino company has added iCloud password support for Mozilla Firefox through an add-on. After being live for months, the browser extension was not functional for Firefox users. The US-based tech giant updated its support page on July 8, after which people were able to use the autofill password feature on the browser. However, it is worth noting that Apple has not rolled out a standalone password manager app for it. To manage their credentials and to enable the feature, people will have to use the iCloud for Windows app.

309671 Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox add-on is allegedly working for Windows 11 users only
Photo Credit: Mozilla Firefox

After the update went live, several Reddit community members breathed a sigh of relief. One such user, Matuteg, said that he/she has been using Google Chrome because the feature was not available on Firefox. Another community member with the username JustEagle1 said that he/she started using Microsoft Edge because the iCloud password support was unavailable on Firefox.

According to Firefox's add-ons page, the extension was updated on February 4. However, Apple, which is known for prioritising user privacy, allegedly did not make the extension functional for users until recently. The development comes months after a complaint was filed against Firefox in September 2024 for tracking user behaviour on websites without taking explicit consent.

Privacy activist Max Schrems of the None Of Your Business (NOYB) had filed the complaint with the Austrian data protection authority, alleging that Mozilla has enabled a privacy preserving attribution (PPA) feature that converted Firefox into a tracking tool.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iCloud, Apple iCloud, iCloud Passwords, Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Firefox Add-Ons, Mozilla Firefox Extension
